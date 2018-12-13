News briefs for December 13, 2018.

Opera announced today the launch of a built-in cryptocurrency wallet for Android. According to The Verge, "The wallet will first support ethereum, with support for other coins likely to come later. Ether investors using Opera would potentially be able to more easily access their tokens using the feature." You can get Opera for Android here.

ManagedKube, a Kubernetes software development tool company, announced yesterday it is collaborating with Google Cloud to "launch a monitoring application that provides companies with visibility into their Kubernetes cluster costs". The press release notes that "ManagedKube provides an easy-to-read dashboard that gives insights on how much is being spent on each pod, node, and persistent volume across multiple time dimensions. This visibility allows companies to forecast budgets, understand product margins, and quickly identify optimization opportunities for reducing Kubernetes cloud costs."

QEMU 3.1 has been released. Phoronix reports that this update of the QEMU emulator adds "multi-threaded Tiny Code Generator support, display improvements, adds the Cortex-A72 model and other ARM improvements, and various other enhancements". For more details, see the QEMU ChangeLog.

IoT DevCon call for presentations is now open. Deadline for proposals is February 28, 2019. The conference is being held June 5–6 in Santa Clara, California.

GNOME 3.31.3 is out, and this will be the last snapshot of 2018. Note that this is development code meant for testing and hacking purposes. For a list of changes, go here, and the source packages are here.