News briefs for January 24, 2019.

openSUSE's Kubic team announced that the Kubic distribution is now a Certified Kubernetes Distribution, making it the "first open source Kubernetes distribution to be certified using the CRI-O container runtime". The Cloud Native Computing Foundation validates the Kubernetes Conformance Certifications to ensure that "versions, APIs, and such are all correct, present, and working as expected so users and developers can be assured their Kubernetes-based solutions will work with ease, now and into the future."

Modem Manager 1.10 has been released. Phoronix reports that this new version of the FreeDesktop.org project for controlling mobile broadband devices/connections "improvements for fwupd integration, support for parallel enable/disable calls to the modem interface, support for exposing the network Protocol COnfiguration Options (PCO), allowing to configure the initial LTE default bearer settings, LTE Tracking Area Code (TAC) in 3GPP location information, support for injecting assistance data into the GNSS engine, fixes and improvements to voice call management, new MBIM features, the Dell plug-in now supports XMM-based devices and the DW5821e, and other new modem support". For the full list of changes, see the Git commit.

The Linux Foundation this morning announced LF Edge, an "umbrella organization to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system". From the press release: "LF Edge includes Akraino Edge Stack, EdgeX Foundry, and Open Glossary of Edge Computing, formerly stand-alone projects at The Linux Foundation. The initiative also includes a new project contributed by Samsung Electronics, which will create a hub for real-time data collected through smart home devices, and another project from ZEDEDA, which is contributing a new agnostic standard edge architecture."

Creative Commons yesterday announced that 30,000 high-quality digital images from the Cleveland Museum of Art are now available. The free and open digital images are now under the CC0 and available via their API. The "CC0 allows anyone to use, re-use, and remix a work without restriction." Museum Director William M. Griswold said "Open Access with Creative Commons will provide countless new opportunities to engage with works of art in our collection. With this move, we have transformed not only access to the CMA's collection, but also its usability—inside as well as outside the walls of our museum."

Kexi 3.2 Beta shipped earlier this week, with a focus on "improving stability of KEXI and KEXI frameworks, KDb, KProperty, KReport". Date/time support was greatly improved with this release, and there are several bug-fixes. Documentation for the frameworks also has been improved and is available here.