openSUSE Tumbleweed Snapshots Update, Nominations Now Open for 2019 Red Hat Women in Open Source Awards, OpenSSH 7.9 Released, Some VestaCP Servers Compromised by New Linux/ChachaDDOS Malware and Kraft 0.82 Now Available

by Jill Franklin
on October 19, 2018

News briefs for October 19, 2018.

Two new openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots provide KDE users with a newer version of Applications 18.08.2, and all Tumbleweed users can update kernel 4.18.13. Last week's snapshots included newer versions of KDE's Plasma 5.14 and Frameworks 5.50.0. For more info on the recent updates, visit opensuse.org.

Nominations are open for 2019 Red Hat Women in Open Source Awards. This is the fifth year of the awards that "were created and are sponsored by Red Hat to honor women who make important contributions to open source projects and communities, or those making innovative use of open source methodology". Nominations are being accepted until November 12, 2018. See the 2019 Women in Open Source Award Page for further details.

OpenSSH 7.9 was released today. It's available from the mirrors here.

ZDNet reports that some VestaCP servers were compromised by a new malware strain called Linux/ChachaDDOS. The unknown attacker "contaminated the project's source code with malware that logs passwords, open shells, and can launch DDoS attacks." Evidently the malicious code was added to the official GitHub repository on May 31 and removed June 13. See the ESET report for more information.

A new release of Kraft, "the Qt- and KDE based software to help to organize business docs in small companies", is now available. Version 0.82 reworks the calculation dialog that does calculations for templates and also sending documents via email was improved. See the Changelog for more details.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

