News briefs for May 25, 2018.

OpenSUSE 15 Leap, the "project's latest non-rolling-release, enterprise-geared distribution", was released today. This new version "brings a new partitioner, makes use of Firewalld for its firewall, a new look, various new enterprise features, support for NextCloud, atomic updates support via Kubic, and much more. The GNOME version of openSUSE Leap 15 is also using Wayland by default while their KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop continues using an X.org session default." For more details on all the new features, visit the OpenSUSE News site.

Facebook and Google are already facing GDPR complaints due to "forced consent". TechCrunch reports that Max Schrems has filed complaints against Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Android. Regarding Facebook, Schrems commented "In the end users only had the choice to delete the account or hit the 'agree'-button—that's not a free choice, it more reminds of a North Korean election process."

If you have a NETGEAR router, see the security advisory for steps you can take to protect yourself against the VPNFilter malware.

GNOME 3.29.2 was released yesterday. This is the second unstable release in the 3.30 cycle and is primarily for testing and hacking.

GamingOnLinux reports that Paradox has confirmed its new game Imperator: Rome! will be supported for Linux.