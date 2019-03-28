News briefs for March 28, 2019.

LF Networking yesterday announced the release of OpenDaylight Neon. From the press release, "The Linux Foundation's first networking project and now part of LFN, OpenDaylight was founded in 2013 as an open source framework to accelerate adoption, foster innovation, and create a more open and transparent approach to SDN. Today, ODL has become the most pervasive open source SDN controller that helps power over 1B global network subscribers. Its 10th release, OpenDaylight Neon, demonstrates industry commitment to fostering an open, scalable and interoperable networking solution and supporting ecosystem of developers, integrators, and users."

Debian is welcoming applicants for Outreachy and GSoC. The application period for the May 2019 to August 2019 round of Outreachy has been extended until April 2, and Debian offers the following projects: "Continuous Integration for biological applications inside Debian", "Debian Continuous Integration: user experience improvements" and "Reproducible Builds". See Debian's Outreachy Wiki page for more information on how to apply. The application period for Google Summer of Code is open until April 9th. Students should see Debian's GSoC Wiki for more information on how to submit their applications.

The Odroid-N2 SBC has gone on sale for $63 (2GB RAM) or $79 (4GB) and will begin shipping on April 3. LinuxGizmos reports that this open-spec SBC from Harkernel "features a powerful new system-on-chip that has yet to appear on an open-spec hacker board: the Amlogic S922X." In addition, the Odroid-N2 "is available with 64-bit Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with Linux 4.9.162 LTS and Android 9 Pie 'with full source code BSP and pre-built image together.'" See Hardkernel's $63 (2GB RAM) and $79 (4GB) pages and the Odroid-N2 Wiki for more details.

CloudFlare launches "BoringTun", a Rust-written WireGuard userspace implementation. Phoronix reports that "CloudFlare took to creating BoringTun as they wanted a user-space solution as not to have to deal with kernel modules or satisfying certain kernel versions. They also wanted cross platform support and for their chosen implementation to be very fast, these choices which led them to writing a Rust-based solution." See also the CloudFlare blog for more details.

RaspAnd Pie 9 was released recently. Softpedia News reports that this version of the RaspAnd OS supports Android 9.0, "allowing you to run the mobile OS from Google on your tiny Raspberry Pi 3 Model B and Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ computers". The RaspAnd Build 190315 includes "the Linux 4.14.61 kernel and excellent Wi-Fi support for both Raspberry Pi 3 models". You can purchase RaspAnd Pie 9 from here for $9.