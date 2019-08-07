A look into what causes kernel panics and some utilities to help gain more information.

Working in a Linux environment, how often have you seen a kernel panic? When it happens, your system is left in a crippled state until you reboot it completely. And, even after you get your system back into a functional state, you're still left with the question: why? You may have no idea what happened or why it happened. Those questions can be answered though, and the following guide will help you root out the cause of some of the conditions that led to the original crash.

Figure 1. A Typical Kernel Panic

Let's start by looking at a set of utilities known as kexec and kdump . kexec allows you to boot into another kernel from an existing (and running) kernel, and kdump is a kexec -based crash-dumping mechanism for Linux.

Installing the Required Packages

First and foremost, your kernel should have the following components statically built in to its image:

CONFIG_RELOCATABLE=y CONFIG_KEXEC=y CONFIG_CRASH_DUMP=y CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO=y CONFIG_MAGIC_SYSRQ=y CONFIG_PROC_VMCORE=y

You can find this in /boot/config-`uname -r` .

Make sure that your operating system is up to date with the latest-and-greatest package versions:

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Install the following packages (I'm currently using Debian, but the same should and will apply to Ubuntu):

$ sudo apt install gcc make binutils linux-headers-`uname -r` ↪kdump-tools crash `uname -r`-dbg

Note: Package names may vary across distributions.

During the installation, you will be prompted with questions to enable kexec to handle reboots (answer whatever you'd like, but I answered "no"; see Figure 2).

Figure 2. kexec Configuration Menu

And to enable kdump to run and load at system boot, answer "yes" (Figure 3).

Figure 3. kdump Configuration Menu

Configuring kdump

Open the /etc/default/kdump-tools file, and at the very top, you should see the following:

USE_KDUMP=1 #KDUMP_SYSCTL="kernel.panic_on_oops=1"

Eventually, you'll write a custom module that will trigger an OOPS kernel condition, and in order to have kdump gather and save the state of the system for post-mortem analysis, you'll need to enable your kernel to panic on this OOPS condition. In order to do this, uncomment the line that starts with KDUMP_SYSCTL :

USE_KDUMP=1 KDUMP_SYSCTL="kernel.panic_on_oops=1"

The initial testing will require that SysRq be enabled. There are a few ways to do that, but here I provide instructions to enable support for this feature on system reboot. Open the /etc/sysctl.d/99-sysctl.conf file, and make sure that the following line (closer to the bottom of the file) is uncommented:

kernel.sysrq=1

Now, open this file: /etc/default/grub.d/kdump-tools.default. You will find a single line that looks like this:

GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="$GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT ↪crashkernel=384M-:128M"

Modify the section that reads crashkernel=384M-:128M to crashkernel=128M .

Now, update your GRUB boot configuration file:

$ sudo update-grub [sudo] password for petros: Generating grub configuration file ... Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.9.0-8-amd64 Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.9.0-8-amd64 done

And, reboot the system.

Verifying Your kdump Environment

After coming back from the reboot, dmesg will log the following:

$ sudo dmesg |grep -i crash [ 0.000000] Command line: BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/vmlinuz-4.9.0-8-amd64 ↪root=UUID=bd76b0fe-9d09-40a9-a0d8-a7533620f6fa ro quiet ↪crashkernel=128M [ 0.000000] Reserving 128MB of memory at 720MB for crashkernel ↪(System RAM: 4095MB) [ 0.000000] Kernel command line: BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/ ↪vmlinuz-4.9.0-8-amd64 ↪root=UUID=bd76b0fe-9d09-40a9-a0d8-a7533620f6fa ro ↪quiet crashkernel=128M

While your kernel will have the following features enabled (a "1" means enabled):

$ sudo sysctl -a|grep kernel|grep -e panic_on_oops -e sysrq kernel.panic_on_oops = 1 kernel.sysrq = 1

Your kdump service should be running:

$ sudo systemctl status kdump-tools.service kdump-tools.service - Kernel crash dump capture service Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/kdump-tools.service; ↪enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (exited) since Tue 2019-02-26 08:13:34 CST; ↪1h 33min ago Process: 371 ExecStart=/etc/init.d/kdump-tools start ↪(code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 371 (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Tasks: 0 (limit: 4915) CGroup: /system.slice/kdump-tools.service Feb 26 08:13:34 deb-panic systemd[1]: Starting Kernel crash ↪dump capture service... Feb 26 08:13:34 deb-panic kdump-tools[371]: Starting ↪kdump-tools: loaded kdump kernel. Feb 26 08:13:34 deb-panic kdump-tools[505]: /sbin/kexec -p ↪--command-line="BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/vmlinuz-4.9.0-8-amd64 root= Feb 26 08:13:34 deb-panic kdump-tools[506]: loaded kdump kernel Feb 26 08:13:34 deb-panic systemd[1]: Started Kernel crash dump ↪capture service.

Your crash kernel should be loaded (into memory and in the 128M region you defined earlier):

$ cat /sys/kernel/kexec_crash_loaded 1

You can verify your kdump configuration further here:

$ sudo kdump-config show DUMP_MODE: kdump USE_KDUMP: 1 KDUMP_SYSCTL: kernel.panic_on_oops=1 KDUMP_COREDIR: /var/crash crashkernel addr: 0x2d000000 /var/lib/kdump/vmlinuz: symbolic link to /boot/ ↪vmlinuz-4.9.0-8-amd64 kdump initrd: /var/lib/kdump/initrd.img: symbolic link to /var/lib/kdump/ ↪initrd.img-4.9.0-8-amd64 current state: ready to kdump kexec command: /sbin/kexec -p --command-line="BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/ ↪vmlinuz-4.9.0-8-amd64 root=UUID=bd76b0fe-9d09-40a9- ↪a0d8-a7533620f6fa ro quiet irqpoll nr_cpus=1 nousb ↪systemd.unit=kdump-tools.service ↪ata_piix.prefer_ms_hyperv=0" ↪--initrd=/var/lib/kdump/initrd.img /var/lib/kdump/vmlinuz

Let's also test it without actually running it:

$ sudo kdump-config test USE_KDUMP: 1 KDUMP_SYSCTL: kernel.panic_on_oops=1 KDUMP_COREDIR: /var/crash crashkernel addr: 0x2d000000 kdump kernel addr: kdump kernel: /var/lib/kdump/vmlinuz: symbolic link to /boot/ ↪vmlinuz-4.9.0-8-amd64 kdump initrd: /var/lib/kdump/initrd.img: symbolic link to ↪/var/lib/kdump/initrd.img-4.9.0-8-amd64 kexec command to be used: /sbin/kexec -p --command-line="BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/ ↪vmlinuz-4.9.0-8-amd64 root=UUID=bd76b0fe-9d09-40a9- ↪a0d8-a7533620f6fa ro quiet irqpoll nr_cpus=1 nousb ↪systemd.unit=kdump-tools.service ↪ata_piix.prefer_ms_hyperv=0" ↪--initrd=/var/lib/kdump/initrd.img /var/lib/kdump/vmlinuz

The Moment of Truth

Now that your environment is loaded to make use of kdump , you probably should test it, and the best way to test it is by forcing a kernel crash over SysRq. Assuming your kernel is built with SysRq support, crashing a running kernel is as simple as typing:

$ echo "c" | sudo tee -a /proc/sysrq-trigger

What should you expect? You'll see a kernel panic/crash similar to the one shown in Figure 1. Following this crash, the kernel loaded over kexec will collect the state of the system, which includes everything relevant in memory, on the CPU, in dmesg, in loaded modules and more. It then will save this valuable crash data somewhere in /var/crash for further analysis. Once the collection of information completes, the system will reboot automatically and will bring you back to a functional state.

What Now?

You now have your crash file, and again, it's located in /var/crash:

$ cd /var/crash/ $ ls 201902261006 kexec_cmd $ cd 201902261006/

Although before opening the crash file, you probably should install the kernel's source package:

$ sudo apt source linux-image-`uname -r`

Earlier, you installed a debug version of your Linux kernel containing the unstripped debug symbols required for this type of debugging analysis. Now you need that kernel. Open the kernel crash file with the crash utility:

$ sudo crash dump.201902261006 /usr/lib/debug/ ↪vmlinux-4.9.0-8-amd64

Once everything loads, a summary of the panic will appear on the screen:

KERNEL: /usr/lib/debug/vmlinux-4.9.0-8-amd64 DUMPFILE: dump.201902261006 [PARTIAL DUMP] CPUS: 4 DATE: Tue Feb 26 10:07:21 2019 UPTIME: 00:04:09 LOAD AVERAGE: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00 TASKS: 100 NODENAME: deb-panic RELEASE: 4.9.0-8-amd64 VERSION: #1 SMP Debian 4.9.144-3 (2019-02-02) MACHINE: x86_64 (2592 Mhz) MEMORY: 4 GB PANIC: "sysrq: SysRq : Trigger a crash" PID: 563 COMMAND: "tee" TASK: ffff88e69628c080 [THREAD_INFO: ffff88e69628c080] CPU: 2 STATE: TASK_RUNNING (SYSRQ)

Notice the reason for the panic: sysrq: SysRq : Trigger a crash . Also, notice the command that led to it: tee . None of this should be a surprise since you triggered it.

If you run a backtrace of what the kernel functions were that led to the panic, you should see the following (processed by CPU core no. 2):

crash> bt PID: 563 TASK: ffff88e69628c080 CPU: 2 COMMAND: "tee" #0 [ffffa67440b23ba0] machine_kexec at ffffffffa0c53f68 #1 [ffffa67440b23bf8] __crash_kexec at ffffffffa0d086d1 #2 [ffffa67440b23cb8] crash_kexec at ffffffffa0d08738 #3 [ffffa67440b23cd0] oops_end at ffffffffa0c298b3 #4 [ffffa67440b23cf0] no_context at ffffffffa0c619b1 #5 [ffffa67440b23d50] __do_page_fault at ffffffffa0c62476 #6 [ffffa67440b23dc0] page_fault at ffffffffa121a618 [exception RIP: sysrq_handle_crash+18] RIP: ffffffffa102be62 RSP: ffffa67440b23e78 RFLAGS: 00010282 RAX: ffffffffa102be50 RBX: 0000000000000063 RCX: 0000000000000000 RDX: 0000000000000000 RSI: ffff88e69fd10648 RDI: 0000000000000063 RBP: ffffffffa18bf320 R8: 0000000000000001 R9: 0000000000007eb8 R10: 0000000000000001 R11: 0000000000000001 R12: 0000000000000004 R13: 0000000000000000 R14: 0000000000000000 R15: 0000000000000000 ORIG_RAX: ffffffffffffffff CS: 0010 SS: 0018 #7 [ffffa67440b23e78] __handle_sysrq at ffffffffa102c597 #8 [ffffa67440b23ea0] write_sysrq_trigger at ffffffffa102c9db #9 [ffffa67440b23eb0] proc_reg_write at ffffffffa0e7ac00 #10 [ffffa67440b23ec8] vfs_write at ffffffffa0e0b3b0 #11 [ffffa67440b23ef8] sys_write at ffffffffa0e0c7f2 #12 [ffffa67440b23f38] do_syscall_64 at ffffffffa0c03b7d #13 [ffffa67440b23f50] entry_SYSCALL_64_after_swapgs at ffffffffa121924e RIP: 00007f3952463970 RSP: 00007ffc7f3a4e58 RFLAGS: 00000246 RAX: ffffffffffffffda RBX: 0000000000000002 RCX: 00007f3952463970 RDX: 0000000000000002 RSI: 00007ffc7f3a4f60 RDI: 0000000000000003 RBP: 00007ffc7f3a4f60 R8: 00005648f508b610 R9: 00007f3952944480 R10: 0000000000000839 R11: 0000000000000246 R12: 0000000000000002 R13: 0000000000000001 R14: 00005648f508b530 R15: 0000000000000002 ORIG_RAX: 0000000000000001 CS: 0033 SS: 002b

In your backtrace, you should notice the symbol address of what is stored in your Return Instruction Pointer (RIP): ffffffffa102be62 . Let's take a look at this symbol address:

crash> sym ffffffffa102be62 ffffffffa102be62 (t) sysrq_handle_crash+18 ./debian/build/ ↪build_amd64_none_amd64/./drivers/tty/sysrq.c: 144

Wait a minute! The exception seems to have been triggered in line 144 of the drivers/tty/sysrq.c file and inside the sysrq_handle_crash function. Hmm...I wonder what's happening in this kernel source file. (This is why I had you installed your kernel source package moments ago.) Let's navigate to the /usr/src directory and untar the source package:

$ cd /usr/src $ ls linux_4.9.144-3.debian.tar.xz linux_4.9.144.orig.tar.xz ↪linux-headers-4.9.0-8-common linux_4.9.144-3.dsc linux-headers-4.9.0-8-amd64 ↪linux-kbuild-4.9 $ sudo tar xJf linux_4.9.144.orig.tar.xz $ vim linux-4.9.144/drivers/tty/sysrq.c

Locate the sysrq_handle_crash function:

static void sysrq_handle_crash(int key) { char *killer = NULL; /* we need to release the RCU read lock here, * otherwise we get an annoying * 'BUG: sleeping function called from invalid context' * complaint from the kernel before the panic. */ rcu_read_unlock(); panic_on_oops = 1; /* force panic */ wmb(); *killer = 1; }

And more specifically, look at line 144:

*killer = 1;

It was this line that led to the page fault logged in line #6 of the backtrace:

#6 [ffffa67440b23dc0] page_fault at ffffffffa121a618

Okay. So, now you should have a basic understanding of how to debug bad kernel code, but what happens if you want to debug your very own custom kernel modules (for example, drivers)? I wrote a simple Linux kernel module that essentially invokes a similar style of a kernel crash when loaded. Call it test-module.c and save it somewhere in your home directory:

#include <linux/init.h> #include <linux/module.h> #include <linux/version.h> static int test_module_init(void) { int *p = 1; printk("%d

", *p); return 0; } static void test_module_exit(void) { return; } module_init(test_module_init); module_exit(test_module_exit);

You'll need a Makefile to compile this kernel module (save it in the same directory):

obj-m += test-module.o all: $(MAKE) -C/lib/modules/$(shell uname -r)/build M=$(PWD)

Run the make command to compile the module and do not delete any of the compilation artifacts; you'll need those later:

$ make make -C/lib/modules/4.9.0-8-amd64/build M=/home/petros make[1]: Entering directory '/usr/src/ ↪linux-headers-4.9.0-8-amd64' CC [M] /home/petros/test-module.o /home/petros/test-module.c: In function "test_module_init": /home/petros/test-module.c:7:11: warning: initialization makes ↪pointer from integer without a cast [-Wint-conversion] int *p = 1; ^ Building modules, stage 2. MODPOST 1 modules LD [M] /home/petros/test-module.ko make[1]: Leaving directory '/usr/src/ ↪linux-headers-4.9.0-8-amd64'

Note: you may see a compilation warning. Ignore it for now. This warning will be what triggers your kernel crash.

Be careful now. Once you load the .ko file, the system will crash, so make sure everything is saved and synchronized to disk:

$ sync && sudo insmod test-module.ko

Similar to before, the system will crash, the kexec kernel/environment will help gather everything and save it somewhere in /var/crash, followed by an automatic reboot. After you have rebooted and are back into a functional state, locate the new crash directory and change into it:

$ cd /var/crash/201902261035/

Also, copy the unstripped kernel object file for your test-module from your home directory and into the current working directory:

$ sudo cp ~/test.o /var/crash/201902261035/

Load the crash file with your debug kernel:

$ sudo crash dump.201902261035 /usr/lib/debug/ ↪vmlinux-4.9.0-8-amd64

Your summary should look something like this:

KERNEL: /usr/lib/debug/vmlinux-4.9.0-8-amd64 DUMPFILE: dump.201902261035 [PARTIAL DUMP] CPUS: 4 DATE: Tue Feb 26 10:37:47 2019 UPTIME: 00:11:16 LOAD AVERAGE: 0.24, 0.06, 0.02 TASKS: 102 NODENAME: deb-panic RELEASE: 4.9.0-8-amd64 VERSION: #1 SMP Debian 4.9.144-3 (2019-02-02) MACHINE: x86_64 (2592 Mhz) MEMORY: 4 GB PANIC: "BUG: unable to handle kernel NULL pointer ↪dereference at 0000000000000001" PID: 1493 COMMAND: "insmod" TASK: ffff893c5a5a5080 [THREAD_INFO: ffff893c5a5a5080] CPU: 3 STATE: TASK_RUNNING (PANIC)

The reason for the kernel crash is summarized as follows: BUG: unable to handle kernel NULL pointer dereference at 0000000000000001 . The userspace command that led to the panic was your insmod .

A backtrace will reveal a page fault exception at address ffffffffc05ed005 :

crash> bt PID: 1493 TASK: ffff893c5a5a5080 CPU: 3 COMMAND: "insmod" #0 [ffff9dcd013b79f0] machine_kexec at ffffffffa3a53f68 #1 [ffff9dcd013b7a48] __crash_kexec at ffffffffa3b086d1 #2 [ffff9dcd013b7b08] crash_kexec at ffffffffa3b08738 #3 [ffff9dcd013b7b20] oops_end at ffffffffa3a298b3 #4 [ffff9dcd013b7b40] no_context at ffffffffa3a619b1 #5 [ffff9dcd013b7ba0] __do_page_fault at ffffffffa3a62476 #6 [ffff9dcd013b7c10] page_fault at ffffffffa401a618 [exception RIP: init_module+5] RIP: ffffffffc05ed005 RSP: ffff9dcd013b7cc8 RFLAGS: 00010246 RAX: 0000000000000000 RBX: 0000000000000000 RCX: 0000000000000000 RDX: 0000000080000000 RSI: ffff893c5a5a5ac0 RDI: ffffffffc05ed000 RBP: ffffffffc05ed000 R8: 0000000000020098 R9: 0000000000000006 R10: 0000000000000000 R11: ffff893c5a4d8100 R12: ffff893c5880d460 R13: ffff893c56500e80 R14: ffffffffc05ef000 R15: ffffffffc05ef050 ORIG_RAX: ffffffffffffffff CS: 0010 SS: 0018 #7 [ffff9dcd013b7cc8] do_one_initcall at ffffffffa3a0218e #8 [ffff9dcd013b7d38] do_init_module at ffffffffa3b81531 #9 [ffff9dcd013b7d58] load_module at ffffffffa3b04aaa #10 [ffff9dcd013b7e90] SYSC_finit_module at ffffffffa3b051f6 #11 [ffff9dcd013b7f38] do_syscall_64 at ffffffffa3a03b7d #12 [ffff9dcd013b7f50] entry_SYSCALL_64_after_swapgs at ffffffffa401924e RIP: 00007f124662c469 RSP: 00007fffc4ca04a8 RFLAGS: 00000246 RAX: ffffffffffffffda RBX: 0000564213d111f0 RCX: 00007f124662c469 RDX: 0000000000000000 RSI: 00005642129d3638 RDI: 0000000000000003 RBP: 00005642129d3638 R8: 0000000000000000 R9: 00007f12468e3ea0 R10: 0000000000000003 R11: 0000000000000246 R12: 0000000000000000 R13: 0000564213d10130 R14: 0000000000000000 R15: 0000000000000000 ORIG_RAX: 0000000000000139 CS: 0033 SS: 002b

Let's attempt to look at the symbol at the address ffffffffc05ed005 :

crash> sym ffffffffc05ed005 ffffffffc05ed005 (t) init_module+5 [test-module]

Hmm. The issue occurred somewhere in the module initialization code of the test-module kernel driver. But what happened to all of the details shown in the earlier analysis? Well, because this code is not part of the debug kernel image, you'll need to find a way to load it into your crash analysis. This is why I instructed you to copy over the unstripped object file into your current working directory. Now it's time to load the module's object file:

crash> mod -s test ./test.o MODULE NAME SIZE OBJECT FILE ffffffffc05ef000 test 16384 ./test.o

Now you can go back and look at the same symbol address:

crash> sym ffffffffc05ed005 ffffffffc05ed005 (T) init_module+5 [test-module] ↪/home/petros/test-module.c: 8

And, now it's time to revisit to your code and look at line 8:

$ sed -n 8p test.c printk("%d

", *p);

There you have it. The page fault occurred when you attempted to print the poorly defined pointer. Remember the compilation warning from earlier? Well, it was warning you for a reason, and in this current case, it's the reason that triggered the kernel panic. You may not be as fortunate in future coding cases.

What Else Can You Do Here?

The kernel crash file will preserve many artifacts from your system at the event of your crash. You can list a short summary of available commands with the help command:

crash> help * files mach repeat timer alias foreach mod runq tree ascii fuser mount search union bt gdb net set vm btop help p sig vtop dev ipcs ps struct waitq dis irq pte swap whatis eval kmem ptob sym wr exit list ptov sys q extend log rd task

For instance, if you want to see a general summary of memory utilization:

crash> kmem -i PAGES TOTAL PERCENTAGE TOTAL MEM 979869 3.7 GB ---- FREE 835519 3.2 GB 85% of TOTAL MEM USED 144350 563.9 MB 14% of TOTAL MEM SHARED 8374 32.7 MB 0% of TOTAL MEM BUFFERS 3849 15 MB 0% of TOTAL MEM CACHED 0 0 0% of TOTAL MEM SLAB 5911 23.1 MB 0% of TOTAL MEM TOTAL SWAP 1047807 4 GB ---- SWAP USED 0 0 0% of TOTAL SWAP SWAP FREE 1047807 4 GB 100% of TOTAL SWAP COMMIT LIMIT 1537741 5.9 GB ---- COMMITTED 16370 63.9 MB 1% of TOTAL LIMIT

If you want to see what dmesg logged up to the point of the failure:

crash> log [ 0.000000] Linux version 4.9.0-8-amd64 ↪(debian-kernel@lists.debian.org) (gcc version 6.3.0 ↪20170516 (Debian 6.3.0-18+deb9u1) ) #1 SMP Debian ↪4.9.144-3 (2019-02-02) [ 0.000000] Command line: BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/ ↪vmlinuz-4.9.0-8-amd64 root=UUID=bd76b0fe-9d09-40a9- ↪a0d8-a7533620f6fa ro quiet crashkernel=128M [ 0.000000] x86/fpu: Supporting XSAVE feature 0x001: ↪'x87 floating point registers' [ 0.000000] x86/fpu: Supporting XSAVE feature 0x002: ↪'SSE registers' [ 0.000000] x86/fpu: Supporting XSAVE feature 0x004: ↪'AVX registers' [ 0.000000] x86/fpu: xstate_offset[2]: 576, xstate_sizes[2]: ↪256 [ .... ]

Using the same crash utility, you can drill even deeper into memory locations and their contents, what is being handled by every CPU core at the time of the crash and so much more. If you want to learn more about these functions, simply type help followed by the function name:

crash> help mount

Something similar to a man page will load onto your screen.

Summary

So, there you have it: an introduction into kernel crash debugging. This article barely scrapes the surface, but hopefully, it will provide you with a proper starting point to help diagnose kernel crashes in production, development and test environments.