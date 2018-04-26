News briefs for April 26, 2018.

Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" LTS is scheduled to be released officially today. This release features major changes, including kernel version updated to 4.15, GNOME instead of Unity, Python 2 no longer installed by default and much more. According to the release announcement "Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS includes the Queens release of OpenStack including the clustering enabled LXD 3.0, new network configuration via netplan.io, and a next-generation fast server installer. See the Release Notes for download links.

Google's new Gmail redesign launched yesterday, with several new privacy features including a new "confidential mode", which allows users to set an expiration date for private email, and "integrated rights management", which lets users block forwarding, copying, downloading or printing certain messages. See the story on The Verge for more information.

openSUSE Tumbleweed had four snapshots released this week, including new updates for the kernel, Mesa, KDE Frameworks and a major version update of libglvnd. See the post on openSUSE for all the details.

The Cinnamon 3.8 desktop has been released and is already available in some repositories, including Arch Linux. Cinnamon 3.8, which is scheduled to ship with Linux Mint 19 "Tara" later this summer, this release "brings numerous improvements, new features, and lots of Python 3 ports for a bunch of components." (Source: Softpedia News.)

Attackers subverted Amazon's domain-resolution service on Tuesday, and according to an Ars Technica report, "masqueraded as cryptocurrency website MyEtherWallet.com and stole about $150,000 in digital coins from unwitting end users. They may have targeted other Amazon customers as well."