News briefs for May 8, 2019.

OASIS this morning announced the launch of Open Projects. The press release describes Open Projects as "the first-of-its-kind program that creates a more transparent and collaborative future for open source and standards development. Open Projects gives communities the power to develop what they choose—APIs, code, specifications, reference implementations, guidelines—in one place, under open source licenses, with a path to recognition in global policy and procurement."

Endless, creators of Endless OS and a $79 Linux computer, have announced a new venture, which begins today: Endless Studios. Matt Dalio and the Endless Studios team have "created a series of games on Linux, Endless OS, and Hack that teach kids to code (without them knowing)." Go to the site to check out the games and play a demo. See also this video for a look at Endless Studios Games.

Microsoft and Red Hat yesterday announced the general availability of Azure Red Hat OpenShift. From the press release: "Azure Red Hat OpenShift provides a powerful on-ramp to hybrid cloud computing, enabling IT organizations to use Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform in their datacenters and more seamlessly extend these workloads to use the power and scale of Azure services. The availability of Azure Red Hat OpenShift marks the first jointly managed OpenShift offering in the public cloud."

Supermicro announces a collaboration with Red Hat "to develop powerful open private cloud solutions based on Supermicro's industry-leading SuperServer and SuperStorage systems as well as Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. With fully integrated hardware, software and support packages, these new solutions built with enterprise Kubernetes provide the ability to deploy and manage containers in an on-premises, private and hybrid cloud environment." For more information on the Supermicro Solution for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, go here.

All Chromebooks that launch this year will support Linux apps. According to Android Police, "Google announced that all Chromebooks launched in 2019 will be Linux-ready right out of the box, which is great for developers, enthusiasts, and newbies alike. These announcements have been quick and brief, but at least this news is straight to the point, though every Chromebook I've tested recently had Linux support....Oh, and they mentioned that Android Studio is also a one-click install, too. That's neat."