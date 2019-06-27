News briefs for June 27, 2019.

Nextcloud announces a new collaborative rich text editor called Nextcloud Text. Nextcloud Text is described as not "a replacement to a full office suite, but rather a distraction-free, focused way of writing rich-text documents alone or together with others." See the Nextcloud blog post for more details.

GNOME announces GNOME Usage, a new app for visualizing system resources. The app was developed by Petr Stetka, a high-school intern in GNOME's Red Hat office in Brno. From the announcement: "Usage is powered by libgtop, the same library used by GNOME System Monitor. One is not a replacement for the other, they complement our user experience by offering two different use cases: Usage is for the everyday user that wants to check which application is eating their resources, and System Monitor is for the expert that knows a bit of operating system internals and wants more technical information being displayed." See the GNOME Wiki for more information on GNOME Usage.

Linus Torvalds this week warned attendees at KubeCon + CloudNative + Open Source Summit China that managing software will become more challenging, due to two hardware issues that are beyond DevOps teams' control. According to DevOps.com, the first issue is "the steady stream of patches being generated as new cybersecurity issues related to the speculative execution model that Intel and other processor vendors rely on to accelerate performance." And the second future hardware challenge is "as processor vendors approach the limits of Moore's Law, many developers will need to reoptimize their code to continue achieving increased performance. In many cases, that requirement will be a shock to many development teams that have counted on those performance improvements to make up for inefficient coding processes".

Red Hat introduces Red Hat Insights. Red Hat Insights is now included with Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions, and it's described as "a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product that provides continuous, in-depth analysis of registered Red Hat-based systems to proactively identify threats to availability, security, performance and stability across physical, virtual and cloud environments. Insights works off of an intelligent rules engine, comparing system configuration information to rules in order to identify issues, often before a problem occurs." See the Red Hat Insights Get Started Page for more information.

Offensive Security launches OffSec Flex, "a new program for enterprises to simplify the cybersecurity training process and allow organizations to invest more in cyber security skills development". Some of its training courses and certifications include the Penetration Testing with Kali Linux (PWK) course and the Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP) along with the Advance Web Attacks and Exploitations (AWAE) course and the Offensive Security Web Expert (OSWE). Go here to learn more.