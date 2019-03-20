News briefs for March 20, 2019.

A new version of the PuTTY SSH client received several security patches over the weekend, including one that "fixed a 'game over' level vulnerability", according to The Register. Version 0.71 includes "new features plugging a plethora of vulns in the Telnet and SSH client, most of which were uncovered as part of an EU-sponsored HackerOne bug bounty".

Google announces Stadia, its new cloud gaming service. The Verge reports that "Stadia will stream games from the cloud to the Chrome browser, Chromecast, and Pixel devices, and it will launch at some point in 2019 in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe." Google also is launching the Stadia Controller, which "looks like a cross between an Xbox and PS4 controller, and it will work with the Stadia service by connecting directly through Wi-Fi to link it to a game session in the cloud."

Save the Internet Day is planned for March 23 in response to the planned EU copyright reform: "The planned EU copyright reform constitutes a massive threat to the free exchange of opinions and culture online. Together, on 23 March 2019 we call for a Europe-wide day of protests against the dangers of the reform." Visit here for an overview of the planned protests.

Google is fined $1.49 billion by the European commission for search ad brokering antitrust violations. TechCrunch quotes EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager: "Today's decision is about how Google abused its dominance to stop websites using brokers other than the AdSense platform".

NVIDIA launched the Jetson Nano module and Jetson Nano Dev Kit. Linux Gizmos reports that the Jetson Nano Developer kit is available for pre-order for $99 and that it will ship sometime in April. The post quotes NVIDIA, who says the Jetson Nano "delivers 472 GFLOPS of compute performance for running modern AI workloads and is highly power-efficient, consuming as little as 5 watts".