New Security Patch for Ubuntu 18.10, man-pages-5.00 Released, Be Sure to Update Google Chrome, Qt Creator 4.9 Beta2 Now Available and KDevelop Bugfix Is Out

by Jill Franklin
on March 7, 2019

News briefs for March 7, 2019.

Canonical has released a Linux kernel security patch for Ubuntu 18.10 on the heels of yesterday's patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. According to Softpedia News, this patch addresses two of the same vulnerabilities as yesterday's patch: CVE-2019-6133 and CVE-2018-18397. It also addresses CVE-2019-16880, which is an out of bounds write vulnerability discovered by Jason Wang. Update now if you haven't already.

man-pages-5.00 was released yesterday. Michael Kerrisk, the man page maintainer, writes: "This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from around 130 contributors. The release is rather larger than average, since it has been nearly a year since the last release. The release includes more than 600 commits that changed nearly 400 pages. In addition, 3 new manual pages were added." The release tarball is available from kernel.org, the browsable pages are at man7.org, and the Git repo is available from kernel.org.

Be sure you're running the latest version of Google Chrome: 72.0.3626.121. Google fixed a zero-day exploit last week, but only yesterday "publicized that CVE-2019-5786 was 'High' severity and a zero-day. Source: 9to5Google.

Qt Creator 4.9 Beta2 was released today. You can read about the changes here, and download the open-source version from here.

KDevelop 5.3.2 was released today. This is a stabilization and bugfix release. You can find the installers, AppImage and source code archives here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

