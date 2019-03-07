News briefs for March 7, 2019.

Canonical has released a Linux kernel security patch for Ubuntu 18.10 on the heels of yesterday's patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. According to Softpedia News, this patch addresses two of the same vulnerabilities as yesterday's patch: CVE-2019-6133 and CVE-2018-18397. It also addresses CVE-2019-16880, which is an out of bounds write vulnerability discovered by Jason Wang. Update now if you haven't already.

man-pages-5.00 was released yesterday. Michael Kerrisk, the man page maintainer, writes: "This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from around 130 contributors. The release is rather larger than average, since it has been nearly a year since the last release. The release includes more than 600 commits that changed nearly 400 pages. In addition, 3 new manual pages were added." The release tarball is available from kernel.org, the browsable pages are at man7.org, and the Git repo is available from kernel.org.

Be sure you're running the latest version of Google Chrome: 72.0.3626.121. Google fixed a zero-day exploit last week, but only yesterday "publicized that CVE-2019-5786 was 'High' severity and a zero-day. Source: 9to5Google.

Qt Creator 4.9 Beta2 was released today. You can read about the changes here, and download the open-source version from here.

KDevelop 5.3.2 was released today. This is a stabilization and bugfix release. You can find the installers, AppImage and source code archives here.