News briefs for August 27, 2018.

Raspberry Pi Trading is offering a Power-over-Ethernet HAT board for the RPi 3 Model B+ for $20 that ships with a small fan. Linux Gizmos notes that the "802.3af-compliant 'Raspberry Pi PoE HAT' allows delivery of up to 15W over the RPi 3 B+'s USB-based GbE port without reducing the port's up to 300Mbps bandwidth." To purchase, visit here.

UBports Foundation has released Ubuntu Touch OTA-4. This release features Ubuntu 16.04 and includes many security fixes and stability improvements. UBports notes that "We believe that this is the 'official' starting point of the UBports project. From the point when Canonical dropped the project until today, the community has been playing 'catch up' in development, infrastructure, and community building. This release shows that the community is soundly based and capable of delivering."

OpenSSH 7.8 was released August 24, 2018, and is available from its mirrors at https://www.openssh.com.

KDE developers continue to enhance KDE. According to Phoronix, the latest usability and productivity improvements include a new Plasmoid that brings easy access to the screen layout switcher, the logout screen will now warn you when other users are still logged in, new thumbnails for AppImages and more.

Several SQL injection vulnerabilities were discovered in the Seagate Media Server. Evidently the public folder facility "can be abused by malicious attackers when they upload troublesome files and media to the folder in the cloud". See the Appuals post for more details about this exploit.