New Open-Source GoodFORM Project, Made by Google 2018 Event Today, Asus Chromebook C423, HP Chromebook x360 14 and KDE Launches Plasma 5.14

by Jill Franklin
on October 9, 2018

News briefs for October 9, 2018.

Redis labs recently added the Commons Clause on top of the Redis open-source, in-memory data structure store, and now open-source developers are forking the code in a new project called GoodFORM. ZDNet quotes Debian project leader Chris Lamb and Fedora developer Nathan Scott's explanation for the need to fork the code: "With the recent licensing changes to several Redis Labs modules making them no longer free and open source, GNU/Linux distributions such as Debian and Fedora are no longer able to ship Redis Labs' versions of the affected modules to their users."

The Made by Google 2018 event kicks off today at 11am ET. 9To5Google reports the company is expected to announce the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, the Google Home Hub and the Google Pixel Slate. You can watch the Made by Google 2018 live event here.

Asus just announced its super-thin Chromebook C423. The company has not released any pricing info or availability date. According to Engadget, it will have a 14" screen, and you can choose between a full HD touchscreen or a non-touchscreen with a 1366x768 pixel resolution. You also will be able to install Android apps on it via Google Play.

And, HP yesterday announced the HP Chromebook x360 14, which is "HP's thinnest Chromebook convertible device" and is "designed make the most of the seamless integration of the Google and Chrome OS ecosystem". It will be available October 21st, starting at $599.

KDE today launched the first release of Plasma 5.14. This release has several new features and bug fixes. Much work went into improving the Discover software manager, a new Firmware Update feature was added and "many subtle user interface improvements give it a smoother feel". Download live images from here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

