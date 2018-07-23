News briefs for July 23, 2018.

Neptune OS released V5.4, which is a complete update with many enhancements and fixes to the Debian-based distro. New features include a GUI makeover with dark themes in mind, increased hardware support, and several software and app updates. See the post on Appuals for all the details and the changelog.

Slax 9.5.0 has been released. Slax is a "minimalistic, fully modular operating system", and you can purchase it "preinstalled on an USB flash drive with hardware-based AES encryption. This device is universally usable because the encryption is performed directly by the drive itself, there is no software to install needed. Once disconnected, the USB drive automatically locks itself again". Payment is accepted only via Bitcoin.

Linux kernel 4.18-rc6 was released. Linus commented "So this was the week when the other shoe dropped....The reason the two previous rc releases were so nice and small was that David hadn't sent me much networking fixes, and they came in this week. That said, it's not really a huge rc this week either, so it's all good." Source: LWN.net.

GNOME developers are redesigning its icons, so your desktop will soon be more colorful, OMG Ubuntu reports. In addition, "GNOME is deprecating the use of tiny icon sizes in favour of symbolic icons, and will only require devs to ship a 'single, scalable, high resolution' app icon."

KDE Applications 18.08 has begun beta testing with version 18.07.80, and the release is scheduled for August 16, 2018. The software suite is adding two new libraries: KPkPass (for reading Apple Wallet pass files) and KItinerary (which consists of "itinerary extraction code and itinerary data model used for data model, data extraction, and data augmentation"). See the announcement and the KDE Community Wiki for more information.