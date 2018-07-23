New Neptune OS V5.4, Slax 9.5.0 Now Available, GNOME Redesigning Icons, KDE Applications 18.08 Enters Beta Testing and Kernel 4.18-rc6 Released

by Jill Franklin
on July 23, 2018

News briefs for July 23, 2018.

Neptune OS released V5.4, which is a complete update with many enhancements and fixes to the Debian-based distro. New features include a GUI makeover with dark themes in mind, increased hardware support, and several software and app updates. See the post on Appuals for all the details and the changelog.

Slax 9.5.0 has been released. Slax is a "minimalistic, fully modular operating system", and you can purchase it "preinstalled on an USB flash drive with hardware-based AES encryption. This device is universally usable because the encryption is performed directly by the drive itself, there is no software to install needed. Once disconnected, the USB drive automatically locks itself again". Payment is accepted only via Bitcoin.

Linux kernel 4.18-rc6 was released. Linus commented "So this was the week when the other shoe dropped....The reason the two previous rc releases were so nice and small was that David hadn't sent me much networking fixes, and they came in this week. That said, it's not really a huge rc this week either, so it's all good." Source: LWN.net.

GNOME developers are redesigning its icons, so your desktop will soon be more colorful, OMG Ubuntu reports. In addition, "GNOME is deprecating the use of tiny icon sizes in favour of symbolic icons, and will only require devs to ship a 'single, scalable, high resolution' app icon."

KDE Applications 18.08 has begun beta testing with version 18.07.80, and the release is scheduled for August 16, 2018. The software suite is adding two new libraries: KPkPass (for reading Apple Wallet pass files) and KItinerary (which consists of "itinerary extraction code and itinerary data model used for data model, data extraction, and data augmentation"). See the announcement and the KDE Community Wiki for more information.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

You May Like

""
Using the Best CPU Available on Asymmetric Systems
Zack Brown
""
Minimum GCC Version Likely to Jump from 3.2 to 4.8
Zack Brown
UserLAnd logo
UserLAnd, a Turnkey Linux in Your Pocket
Petros Koutoupis
""
Removing Support for Dead Hardware
Zack Brown

Community Events

OSCON 2018
-
Portland, OR, USA
DEFCON 2018
-
Las Vegas, NV, USA
Linux Security Summit North America
-
Vancouver, Canada
Open Source Summit North America
-
Vancouver, Canada
Interdrone
-
Las Vegas, NV, USA