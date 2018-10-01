New Issue is Out! Linux Journal October 2018: Programming
Welcome to the Programming issue, October 2018, of Linux Journal. This month we highlight programming languages new and old including Go, Rust, Clojure and Bash. Take a look at this month's complete line-up:
Featured articles in this issue include:
- Understanding Bash: Elements of Programming** This article is available online now as a sneak peak in to our October issue.
- Getting Started with Rust: Working with Files and Doing File I/O
- Introductory Go Programming Tutorial
- Creating Linux Command-Line Tools in Clojure
Additional articles:
- Shall We Study Amazon's Pricing Together?
- Review: System76 Oryx Pro Laptop
- 3D-Printed Firearms Are Blowing Up
- FOSS Project Spotlight: Tutanota, the First Encrypted Email Service with an App on F-Droid
- Introducing Genius, the Advanced Scientific Calculator for Linux
Columns:
- Kyle Rankin's Hack and /: Papa's Got a Brand New NAS: the Software
- Shawn Powers' The Open-Source Classroom: Have a Plan for Netplan
- Reuven M. Lerner's At the Forge: Automate Sysadmin Tasks with Python's os.walk Function
- Dave Taylor's Work the Shell: Normalizing Filenames and Data with Bash
- Zack Brown's diff -u: What's New in Kernel Development
- Glyn Moody's Open Sauce: Now Is the Time to Start Planning for the Post-Android World
Subscribers, you can download your October issue now.
Not a subscriber? It’s not too late. Subscribe today and receive instant access to this and ALL back issues since 1994!
Want to buy a single issue? Buy the August magazine or other single back issues in the LJ store.
Limited Time Offer
Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.
Topic of the Week
The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.