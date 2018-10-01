New Issue is Out! Linux Journal October 2018: Programming

by Carlie Fairchild
on October 1, 2018
programming issue

Welcome to the Programming issue, October 2018, of Linux Journal. This month we highlight programming languages new and old including Go, Rust, Clojure and Bash. Take a look at this month's complete line-up:

Featured articles in this issue include:

  • Understanding Bash: Elements of Programming** This article is available online now as a sneak peak in to our October issue.
  • Getting Started with Rust: Working with Files and Doing File I/O
  • Introductory Go Programming Tutorial
  • Creating Linux Command-Line Tools in Clojure

Additional articles:

  • Shall We Study Amazon's Pricing Together?
  • Review: System76 Oryx Pro Laptop
  • 3D-Printed Firearms Are Blowing Up
  • FOSS Project Spotlight: Tutanota, the First Encrypted Email Service with an App on F-Droid
  • Introducing Genius, the Advanced Scientific Calculator for Linux

Columns:

  • Kyle Rankin's Hack and /: Papa's Got a Brand New NAS: the Software
  • Shawn Powers' The Open-Source Classroom: Have a Plan for Netplan
  • Reuven M. Lerner's At the Forge: Automate Sysadmin Tasks with Python's os.walk Function
  • Dave Taylor's Work the Shell: Normalizing Filenames and Data with Bash
  • Zack Brown's diff -u: What's New in Kernel Development
  • Glyn Moody's Open Sauce: Now Is the Time to Start Planning for the Post-Android World

Subscribers, you can download your October issue now.

Not a subscriber? It’s not too late. Subscribe today and receive instant access to this and ALL back issues since 1994!

Want to buy a single issue? Buy the August magazine or other single back issues in the LJ store.

Carlie Fairchild is Linux Journal’s Publisher and guiding spirit. She’s been actively engaged in the Linux community for two decades and is responsible for setting the magazine’s overall direction. Carlie leads a motley team of geeks and journalists to ensure that Linux Journal stays true to its founding ideologies of personal freedom and open-source technical innovation. You can contact Carlie via e-mail, publisher@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

programming issue
New Issue is Out! Linux Journal October 2018: Programming
Carlie Fairchild
containers
Weekend Reading: Containers
Carlie Fairchild
Bash
Understanding Bash: Elements of Programming
Vladimir Likic
gitlab logo
Take Your Git In-House
John S. Tonello
""
Support for a GNSS and GPS Subsystem
Zack Brown
Python logo
Bytes, Characters and Python 2
Reuven M. Lerner

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell