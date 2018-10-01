Welcome to the Programming issue, October 2018, of Linux Journal. This month we highlight programming languages new and old including Go, Rust, Clojure and Bash. Take a look at this month's complete line-up:

Featured articles in this issue include:

Understanding Bash: Elements of Programming** This article is available online now as a sneak peak in to our October issue.

Getting Started with Rust: Working with Files and Doing File I/O

Introductory Go Programming Tutorial

Creating Linux Command-Line Tools in Clojure

Additional articles:

Shall We Study Amazon's Pricing Together?

Review: System76 Oryx Pro Laptop

3D-Printed Firearms Are Blowing Up

FOSS Project Spotlight: Tutanota, the First Encrypted Email Service with an App on F-Droid

Introducing Genius, the Advanced Scientific Calculator for Linux

Columns:

Kyle Rankin's Hack and /: Papa's Got a Brand New NAS: the Software

Shawn Powers' The Open-Source Classroom: Have a Plan for Netplan

Reuven M. Lerner's At the Forge: Automate Sysadmin Tasks with Python's os.walk Function

Dave Taylor's Work the Shell: Normalizing Filenames and Data with Bash

Zack Brown's diff -u: What's New in Kernel Development

Glyn Moody's Open Sauce: Now Is the Time to Start Planning for the Post-Android World

Subscribers, you can download your October issue now.

Not a subscriber? It’s not too late. Subscribe today and receive instant access to this and ALL back issues since 1994!

Want to buy a single issue? Buy the August magazine or other single back issues in the LJ store.