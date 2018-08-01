The recent rise in popularity of container technology within the data center is a direct result of its portability and ability to isolate working environments, thus limiting its impact and overall footprint to the underlying computing system. To understand the technology completely, you first need to understand the many pieces that make it all possible. With that, may we introduce Linux Journal's Container issue.

Featured Articles in this Issue Include:

Linux Control Groups and Process Isolation

Working with Linux Containers (LXC)

Orchestration with Kubernetes

The Search for a GUI Docker

Sharing Docker Containers Across DevOps Environments

Additional Articles:

The Chromebook Grows Up

FOSS Project Spotlight: SIT (Serverless Information Tracker)

#geeklife: weBoost 4G-X OTR Review

Astronomy on KDE

Road to RCHA: Bumps and Bruises and What I'm Studying

Tech Tip: Easy SSH Automation

Regular Columns Include:

From the Editor—Doc Searls: Engineers vs. Re-engineering

Kyle Rankin's Hack and /: Cleaning Your Inbox with Mutt

Reuven M. Lerner's At the Forge: Python and Its Community Enter a New Phase

Dave Taylor's Work the Shell: Creating the Concentration Game PAIRS with Bash

Zack Brown's diff -u: What's New in Kernel Development

Glyn Moody's Open Sauce: What Does "Ethical" AI Mean for Open Source?

