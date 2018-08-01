New Issue: Linux Journal August 2018 with a Deep Dive into Containers

by Carlie Fairchild
on August 1, 2018
Linux Journal August 2018 Issue Containers

The recent rise in popularity of container technology within the data center is a direct result of its portability and ability to isolate working environments, thus limiting its impact and overall footprint to the underlying computing system. To understand the technology completely, you first need to understand the many pieces that make it all possible. With that, may we introduce Linux Journal's Container issue.

Featured Articles in this Issue Include:

  • Linux Control Groups and Process Isolation 
  • Working with Linux Containers (LXC)
  • Orchestration with Kubernetes
  • The Search for a GUI Docker
  • Sharing Docker Containers Across DevOps Environments

Additional Articles:

  • The Chromebook Grows Up
  • FOSS Project Spotlight: SIT (Serverless Information Tracker)
  • #geeklife: weBoost 4G-X OTR Review
  • Astronomy on KDE
  • Road to RCHA: Bumps and Bruises and What I'm Studying
  • Tech Tip: Easy SSH Automation

Regular Columns Include:

  • From the Editor—Doc Searls: Engineers vs. Re-engineering
  • Kyle Rankin's Hack and /: Cleaning Your Inbox with Mutt
  • Reuven M. Lerner's At the Forge: Python and Its Community Enter a New Phase
  • Dave Taylor's Work the Shell: Creating the Concentration Game PAIRS with Bash
  • Zack Brown's diff -u: What's New in Kernel Development
  • Glyn Moody's Open Sauce: What Does "Ethical" AI Mean for Open Source?

Subscribers, you can download your August issue now.

Not a subscriber? It’s not too late. Subscribe today and receive instant access to this and ALL back issues since 1994!

Want to buy a single issue? Buy the August magazine or other single back issues in the LJ store.

Carlie Fairchild is Linux Journal’s Publisher and guiding spirit. She’s been actively engaged in the Linux community for two decades and is responsible for setting the magazine’s overall direction. Carlie leads a motley team of geeks and journalists to ensure that Linux Journal stays true to its founding ideologies of personal freedom and open-source technical innovation. You can contact Carlie via e-mail, publisher@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Most Popular

Linux Journal August 2018 Issue Containers
New Issue: Linux Journal August 2018 with a Deep Dive into Containers
Carlie Fairchild
docker
The Search for a GUI Docker
Shawn Powers
Bash screenshot from Wikipedia, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bash_(Unix_shell)
Returning Values from Bash Functions
Mitch Frazier
BASH The Bourne Again Shell
Bash Arrays
Mitch Frazier

You May Like

docker
The Search for a GUI Docker
Shawn Powers
Heptio logo
An Interview with Heptio, the Kubernetes Pioneers
Petros Koutoupis
""
Kubernetes, Four Years Later, and Amazon Redefining Container Orchestration
Petros Koutoupis
Mycroft Widget, Atos and Red Hat's New Cloud Container Solution, npm Bug and More
Jill Franklin

Community Events

DEFCON 2018
-
Las Vegas, NV, USA
VMWORLD
-
Las Vegas
NV, USA
Linux Security Summit North America
-
Vancouver, Canada
Open Source Summit North America
-
Vancouver, Canada
Interdrone
-
Las Vegas, NV, USA