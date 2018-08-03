New EdgeX Foundry "California" Released, Rust v. 1.28.0 Now Available, Humble Bundle's Sports Bundle Has Games for Linux, Firefox 63 Will Have Out-of-Process Extensions for Linux and an Update on EFF's Respects Your Freedom Certification Program

by Jill Franklin
on August 3, 2018

News briefs for August 3, 2018.

The Linux Foundation's EdgeX Foundry announced its second major release, "California". This new release of the EdgeX IoT middleware for edge computing adds security features, such as reverse proxy and secure credentials storage. In addition, it has been rewritten in Go, which makes it possible to run on the Raspberry Pi 3, the official target platform for California.

The Rust programming language announced new version 1.28.0 stable yesterday. New features include global allocators allowing you to change the way memory is obtained, improved error messaging for formatting, library stabilizations and more. See the release notes on GitHub for more information.

Humble Bundle has released a new Humble Sports Bundle that includes several games for Linux if you pay more than the lowest tier, GamingOnLinux reports. The games include Motorsport Manager, DiRT Rally, Super Blood Hockey and 75% off Football Manager 2018. You can check out the Bundle here.

Firefox 63, which is due to be released later this year, will have out-of-process extensions for Linux. According to OMG Ubuntu, once it's turned on, all new WebExtensions that you add to your browser will run in their own dedicated processes, which means if one crashes, it won't take your entire browser with it. This feature is already available for Windows and macOS Firefox users.

The EFF announces that its Respects Your Freedom certification program continues to grow. The most recent additions were the Zerocat Chipflasher and Minifree Libreboot X200 Tablet (both certified in May 2018), and there currently are around 50 more devices working their way through the certification program.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

