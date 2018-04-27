News briefs for April 27, 2018.

Mozilla announced yesterday a preview release of Hubs, a "new way to get together online within Mixed Reality, right in your browser." This preview lets you easily create a "room" online with a click, and you then can meet with others by sharing the link. When they open the link, they enter your room as avatars. Mozilla notes that this is "All with no app downloads, walled gardens, or content gatekeepers, and on any device you wish—and most importantly, through open source software that respects your privacy and is built on web standards."

The NanoPi K1 Plus from FriendlyElec is a new Raspberry Pi competitor. The NanoPi K1 Plus costs $35 and shares the same form factor as the RPi 3, but it has double the RAM, Gigabit Ethernet and 4K video playback. See the wiki for more details. (Source: ZDNet.)

Wireshark, the popular network protocol analyzer, just released version 2.6. This release brings many new or significantly updated features since version 2.5, including support for HTTP Request sequences, support for MaxMind DB files and much more. Download Wireshark from here.

Fedora announced that it now has a "curated set of third-party repositories" containing software that's not normally available in Fedora, such as Google Chrome, PyCharm and Steam. Fedora usually includes only free and open-source software, but with this new third-party repository, users can "opt-in" to these select extras.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 beta is now available. According to the release announcement, "6.10 Beta is designed to support the next generation of cloud-native applications through an updated Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 base image. The Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 Beta base image enables customers to migrate their existing Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 workloads into container-based applications - suitable for deployment on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Atomic Host, and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform." See a full list of the changes here.