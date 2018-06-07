News briefs for June 7, 2018.

Mozilla yesterday announced that its Common Voice project, which is crowdsourcing a large dataset of human voices for use in speech technology, will now be multilingual. You currently can donate your voice in German, French and Welsh, and Mozilla will be adding 40+ languages soon.

Victory at Sea Pacific, a new game announced on Twitter by Evil Twin Artworks, is coming soon to Linux. The game lets you "engage in tactical search and destroy naval warfare across WWII's Pacific ocean in this huge open world Real Time Strategy." See also a story on GamingOnLinux for more details.

Thunar 1.8, the latest stable release of Xfce's desktop file manager, is now available, Phoronix reports. Thunar 1.8 is now finally running fully on GTK3, and it "also features a completely revised pathbar, GOjbect introspection support, styling updates, and a variety of other changes". See the release notes for more information.

Bugcrowd made its 2018 Bugcrowd State of Bug Bounty Report available yesterday. Bugcrowd notes that during the past year there's been "an increase of 21% in total vulnerabilities reported, and an increase of 36% in total bug bounty payouts". The report promises a "deep dive into the most common and emerging vulnerabilities found over the past year".

Drupalgeddon2 continues. Ars Technica reports that more than 115,000 university, government and media websites "remained wide open to hacker takeovers because they hadn't installed critical patches released 10 weeks ago", according to security researcher Troy Mursch earlier this week. A different researcher noted that "many of the sites were already compromised and were being used to surreptitiously mine cryptocurrencies or push malware on unsuspecting visitors".