Mozilla Announces Things Gateway 0.5, Reddit Security Incident, Docker Moving to a New Release Cycle, Artifact Coming in November and LibreOffice 6.0.6 Now Available

by Jill Franklin
on August 2, 2018

News briefs for August 2, 2018.

The Mozilla IoT team announced the 0.5 release of the Things Gateway this morning, which is "packed full of new features including customisable devices, a more powerful rules engine, an interactive floorplan and an experimental smart assistant you can talk to." If you want to try out this new version of the gateway, you can download it from here and use it on your Raspberry Pi. According to the press release, "A powerful new 'capabilities' system means that devices are no longer restricted to a predefined set of Web Thing Types, but can be assembled from an extensible schema-based system of 'capabilities' through our new schema repository. This means that developers have much more flexibility to create weird and wacky devices, and users have more control over how the device is used."

Reddit announces it had a security incident: an attacker "managed to access some user data, including some current email addresses and a 2007 database backup containing old salted and hashed passwords. Since then we've been conducting a painstaking investigation to figure out just what was accessed, and to improveour systems and processes to prevent this from happening again." If you haven't changed your Reddit login password since 2007, you probably should do it now.

Docker is moving to a new release and support cycle for its Community Edition (CE) releases, ServerWatch reports. New Docker CE versions will come out every six months, and each new CE release will be supported for seven months. The next CE Stable release is due out in September. Docker CE Edge releases will move to a faster cycle—from monthly to nightly builds.

Artifact, Valve's digital collectible card game, is set to debut November 28, 2018, for Linux, macOS and Windows, Phoronix reports. The first public showing of the game will be at PAX West in Seattle, August 31–September 3. See SteamPowered.com for more information on Artifact.

LibreOffice 6.0.6 is now available from the Document Foundation. This is a minor release, but it does include several bug fixes. You can download it here, and view the changelogs here and here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

