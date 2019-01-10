News briefs for January 10, 2019.

Minim debuted Minim Labs at CES this week. This free version of the Minim router security platform has an open-source Linux-based "Unum" agent for protecting home automation devices, and it runs on Raspbian and OpenWrt Linux devices. See this LinuxGizmos post and the Minim Labs website for more information.

AWS launched DocumentDB yesterday, a "fast, scalable, and highly available document database that is designed to be compatible with your existing MongoDB applications and tools". TechCrunch reports that AWS felt customers found MongoDB difficult to use, so the company built "its own document database, but made it compatible with theApache 2.0 open source MongoDB 3.6 API".

Firefox CTO Eric Rescorla was awarded the Levchin Prize for "significant contributions to solving global, real-world cryptography issues that make the internet safer at scale" yesterday, which was announced at the 2019 Real-World Crypto Conference. According to the Mozilla Blog, Rescorla was chosen for his "involvement in spearheading the latest version of Transport Layer Security (TLS). TLS 1.3 incorporates significant improvements in both security and speed, and was completed in August and already secures 10% of sites."

Red Hat yesterday announced the availability of Red Hat Ansible Tower 3.4. This new release features "workflow enhancements including nested workflows and workflow convergence, designed to simplify challenges inherent in managing complex hybrid cloud infrastructure". In addition this version boasts increased scalability and enhanced security. The press release quotes Vice President, Management at Red Hat, Joe Fitzgerald: "With the new features available in Red Hat Ansible Tower 3.4 organizations are able to increase the scale and scope of their automation activities together with increased control and visibility."

IoT DevCon 2019's call for papers is now open. If you're interested in presenting at the Internet of Things Developers Conference, submission of titles and abstracts deadline is February 28, 2019. The conference will "focus on technologies ranging from ultra-low power microcontrollers to multicore-enabled aggregation hubs and from software strategies to security solutions as well as techniques required to monitor and manage the enormous loads of device-generated data. We are looking for experts to address the audience of managers, developers, engineers and makers". The conference will be held in Santa Clara, California, June 5–6, 2019.