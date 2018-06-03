Microsoft Reportedly Acquires GitHub

by Carlie Fairchild
on June 3, 2018
github logo

Today Bloomberg reports GitHub was acquired by Microsoft, the announcement being made as early as Monday. "GitHub preferred selling the company to going public and chose Microsoft partially because it was impressed by Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information." Bloomberg goes on to say, "Terms of the agreement weren’t known on Sunday. GitHub was last valued at $2 billion in 2015."

Microsoft, who was once generally opposed to open-source development, is now one of the biggest contributors to GitHub. 

Story developing.

Updated 4:48am GST June 3, 2018

For those interested, we're compiling a list of some open-source GitHub alternatives. Please write others in the comment section. We'll update the story as verified alternatives come in.

 

 

Carlie Fairchild is Linux Journal’s Publisher and guiding spirit. She’s been actively engaged in the Linux community for two decades and is responsible for setting the magazine’s overall direction. Carlie leads a motley team of geeks and journalists to ensure that Linux Journal stays true to its founding ideologies of personal freedom and open-source technical innovation.

Load Disqus comments

Community Events

Texas Camp
-
Austin, TX, USA
Texas Linux Fest
-
Austin, TX, USA
24th Annual Women in Technology
-
San Jose, CA, USA
Velocity Conference
-
San Jose, CA, USA
Fluent Conference
-
San Jose, CA, USA