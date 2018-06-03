Today Bloomberg reports GitHub was acquired by Microsoft, the announcement being made as early as Monday. "GitHub preferred selling the company to going public and chose Microsoft partially because it was impressed by Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information." Bloomberg goes on to say, "Terms of the agreement weren’t known on Sunday. GitHub was last valued at $2 billion in 2015."

Microsoft, who was once generally opposed to open-source development, is now one of the biggest contributors to GitHub.

Story developing.

Updated 4:48am GST June 3, 2018

For those interested, we're compiling a list of some open-source GitHub alternatives. Please write others in the comment section. We'll update the story as verified alternatives come in.