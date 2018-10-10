News briefs for October 10, 2018.

Microsoft has joined the Open Invention Network (OIN), an open-source patent consortium. According to ZDNet, this means "Microsoft has essentially agreed to grant a royalty-free and unrestricted license to its entire patent portfolio to all other OIN members." OIN's CEO Keith Bergelt says "This is everything Microsoft has, and it covers everything related to older open-source technologies such as Android, the Linux kernel, and OpenStack; newer technologies such as LF Energy and HyperLedger, and their predecessor and successor versions."

NVIDIA has just announced RAPIDS, its open-source data analytics/machine learning platform, Phoronix reports. The project is "intended as an end-to-end solution for data science training pipelines on graphics processors", and NVIDIA "laims that RAPIDS can allow for machine learning training at up to 50x and is built atop CUDA for GPU acceleration".

The Asterisk Development Team announces that Asterisk 16.0.0 is now available. This version includes many security fixes, new features and tons of bug fixes. You can download it from here.

BlockScout, the first full-featured open-source Ethereum block explorer tool, was released yesterday by POA Network. The secure and easy-to-use tool "lets users search and explore transactions, addresses, and balances on the Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and POA Network blockchains". And, because it's open source, anyone can "contribute to its development and customize the tool to suit their own needs".

Debian has published another security advisory for Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch". According to Softpedia News, CVE-2018-15471 was "discovered by Google Project Zero's Felix Wilhelm in the hash handling of Linux kernel's xen-netback module, which could result in information leaks, privilege escalation, as well as denial of service". The patch also addresses CVE-2018-18021, a privilege escalation flaw. The Debian Project recommends that all users of GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" update kernel packages to to version 4.9.110-3+deb9u6.