Microsoft Joins the Open Invention Network, NVIDIA Announces RAPIDS, Asterisk 16.0.0 Now Available, BlockScout Released and Security Advisory for Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch"

by Jill Franklin
on October 10, 2018

News briefs for October 10, 2018.

Microsoft has joined the Open Invention Network (OIN), an open-source patent consortium. According to ZDNet, this means "Microsoft has essentially agreed to grant a royalty-free and unrestricted license to its entire patent portfolio to all other OIN members." OIN's CEO Keith Bergelt says "This is everything Microsoft has, and it covers everything related to older open-source technologies such as Android, the Linux kernel, and OpenStack; newer technologies such as LF Energy and HyperLedger, and their predecessor and successor versions."

NVIDIA has just announced RAPIDS, its open-source data analytics/machine learning platform, Phoronix reports. The project is "intended as an end-to-end solution for data science training pipelines on graphics processors", and NVIDIA "laims that RAPIDS can allow for machine learning training at up to 50x and is built atop CUDA for GPU acceleration".

The Asterisk Development Team announces that Asterisk 16.0.0 is now available. This version includes many security fixes, new features and tons of bug fixes. You can download it from here.

BlockScout, the first full-featured open-source Ethereum block explorer tool, was released yesterday by POA Network. The secure and easy-to-use tool "lets users search and explore transactions, addresses, and balances on the Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and POA Network blockchains". And, because it's open source, anyone can "contribute to its development and customize the tool to suit their own needs".

Debian has published another security advisory for Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch". According to Softpedia News, CVE-2018-15471 was "discovered by Google Project Zero's Felix Wilhelm in the hash handling of Linux kernel's xen-netback module, which could result in information leaks, privilege escalation, as well as denial of service". The patch also addresses CVE-2018-18021, a privilege escalation flaw. The Debian Project recommends that all users of GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" update kernel packages to to version 4.9.110-3+deb9u6.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

""
Creating the Concentration Game PAIRS with Bash, Part II
Dave Taylor
""
Linus' Behavior and the Kernel Development Community
Zack Brown
Google headquarters with Android statue
Now Is the Time to Start Planning for the Post-Android World
Glyn Moody
Linux gaming
Weekend Reading: Gaming
Carlie Fairchild
Math
Introducing Genius, the Advanced Scientific Calculator for Linux
Joey Bernard
""
Dealing with printk()
Zack Brown

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell