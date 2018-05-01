May 2018 Issue: Privacy

by Carlie Fairchild
on May 1, 2018
Linux Journal May Issue: Privacy

Most people simply are unaware of how much personal data they leak on a daily basis as they use their computers. Enter our latest issue with a deep dive into privacy.

After working on this issue, a few of us on the Linux Journal team walked away implementing some new privacy practices--we suspect you may too after you give it a read.

In This Issue:

  • Data Privacy: How to Protect Yourself
  • Effective Privacy Plugins
  • Using Tor Hidden Services
  • Interview: Andrew Lee on Open-Sourcing PIA
  • Review: Purism's Librem 13v2
  • Generating Good Passwords with a Shell Script
  • The GDPR and Open Source
  • Getting Started with Nextcloud 13
  • Examining Data with Pandas
  • FOSS Project Spotlights: Sawmill and CloudMapper
  • GitStorage Review
  • Visualizing Molecules with EasyChem

Carlie Fairchild is Linux Journal’s Publisher and guiding spirit. She’s been actively engaged in the Linux community for two decades and is responsible for setting the magazine’s overall direction. Carlie leads a motley team of geeks and journalists to ensure that Linux Journal stays true to its founding ideologies of personal freedom and open-source technical innovation.

