News briefs for April 6, 2018.

Linux kernel developer, free software activist and Google engineer Matthew Garrett discovered that Symantec is using a Linux distro based on the QCA Software Development Kit (QSDK) project: "This is a GPLv2-licensed, open-source platform built around the Linux-based OpenWrt Wi-Fi router operating system" (if true, this means Symantic needs to share the Norton Core Router's code). So, Garrett tweeted "Hi @NortonOnline the Norton Core is clearly running Linux and the license requires you to distribute the kernel source code so where can I get it?" (Source: ZDNet.)

The EFF has questions and advice for Google regarding the company's work on "Project Maven", which is "a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) initiative to deploy machine learning for military purposes". Read the "Google Should Not Help the U.S. Military Build Unaccountable AI Systems" post by Peter Eckersley and Cindy Cohn for more information.

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) final beta was released this morning. This release includes Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Desktop, Server and Cloudproducts, as well as Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, UbuntuKylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu. Note that this version is still beta and not intended for use in production. The final release is scheduled for April 26. See the release notes for more details and download images.

Zilliqa recently announced its Testnet v1.0 release: codename Red Prawn. According to the press release, Zilliqa's is the "first blockchain platform to actually implement the technology of sharding, which has the potential to scale blockchain transaction speeds to match VISA."

openSUSE's Tumbleweed distro (a pure rolling-release version of openSUSE) had several snapshot releases this week, most notably with updates to KDE's newest point version of Plasma (5.12.4). The snapshots this week also included updates to gstreamer, Firefox and Digikam, among other things.