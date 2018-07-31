News briefs for July 31, 2018.

The Linux Mint team announces the LMDE 3 "Cindy" Cinnamon Beta release. LMDE stands for Linux Mint Debian Edition, and its goal is "to see how viable the distribution would be and how much work would be necessary if Ubuntu was ever to disappear". It's as similar as possible to Linux Mint, but doesn't use Ubuntu. See the release notes for more information, and note that this is a beta release, not intended for production environments.

IPFire 2.21 - Core Update 122 has been released. According to the official release announcement, this update of the open-source firewall distribution is rebased on the long-term supported Linux kernel 4.14 and includes many improvements and bug fixes. The announcement also notes that the update is split into two parts: "First, you will need to install IPFire 2.19 - Core Update 121 and then, the second part will automatically be installed after. Please be patient and let the system complete the update. When everything is done, please reboot into the new kernel."

Mozilla is redesigning its Firefox icon, and its team of product and branding designers have begun "imagining a new system to embrace all of the Firefox products in the pipeline and those still in the minds of our Emerging Technologies group". They've created two new design approaches and are asking for your feedback. See the blog post to view the images and leave your feedback in the comments.

No Starch Press has just released The Rust Programming Language, the "undisputed go-to book on Rust", authored by two members of the Rust core team—Steve Klabnik and Carol Nichols—and featuring contributions from 42 community members. No Starch comments that "this huge undertaking is sure to make some waves and help build the Rust community". The book is published under an open license and is available for free via the Rust site or for purchase from No Starch in either in print or ebook format.

Google Chrome is now available in virtual reality with Daydream. Android Central reports that "all of the features you know and love from Chrome on your computer and phone are available with its Daydream port, including voice search, any bookmarks you've saved, and an Incognito Mode for private browsing. In addition to those existing features, Google's also added a new Cinema Mode that 'optimizes web video for the best viewing experience in VR'."