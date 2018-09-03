Linux Mint Debian Edition "Cindy" is now available. LDME's goal is to be as similar as possible to Linux Mint, but with a Debian base instead of Ubuntu. See the release notes for more information.

MyCrypto Inc., "an open-source interface for storing, sending, and receiving digital assets", has raised $4 million Series A, CrunchBase reports. The start-up plans to build "the first mass consumer friendly gateway for cryptocurrency users."

In somewhat related news, John McAfee's $120 Android-based unhackable cryptocurrency wallet was hacked again. TechCrunch reports that "Security researchers have now developed a second attack, which they say can obtain all the stored funds from an unmodified Bitfi wallet" and that with this cold-boot attack, "it's possible to steal funds even when a Bitfi wallet is switched off."

The Linux Foundation plans to expand its Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) to improve the security of open-source code. eWeek notes that CII is "further trying to identify which projects matter to the security of the internet as a whole, rather than taking a broader approach of looking at every single open-source project".

Registration and calls for papers open for openSUSE 2019, which will be held in Nuremberg, Germany, May 24–26, 2019. Submission for calls for papers is open until February 3, 2019, and you can register for the conference up to the day of. Tracks for the conference include, openSUSE, open-source software, cloud and containers, embedded systems, and desktop and applications. Visit https://events.opensuse.org for more information and to register.