News briefs for July 3, 2019.

The Linux Mint folks yesterday announced that they're working with Compulab again on the next MintBox mini, the most powerful MintBox ever. MintBox 3 will be based on Airtop 3. The release date has yet to be announced. The unfinalized specs are listed as: "1. Basic configuration: $1543 with a Core i5 (6 cores), 16 GB RAM, 256 GB EVO 970, Wi-Fi and FM-AT3 FACE Module. 2. High end: $2698 with Core i9, GTX 1660 Ti, 32 GB RAM, 1TB EVO 970, WiFi and FM-AT3 FACE Module."

NVIDIA yesterday announced it has open-sourced its TensorRT Library and associated plugins. From Phoronix: "Included via NVIDIA/TensorRT on GitHub are indeed sources to this C++ library though limited to the plug-ins and Caffe/ONNX parsers and sample code. Building the open-source TensorRT code still depends upon the proprietary CUDA as well as other common build dependencies. But nice at least seeing the TensorRT code more open now than previously."

Ubuntu announces its wallpaper competition for Eoan Ermine is now open for submissions. To enter, post your image to the thread here. The competition will close in early September. Go here for more information.

Google released its Android Security Patch for July 2019 this week for all supported Pixel devices. Softpedia News reports that the patch "address a total of 33 security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, which were discovered in the Android system, framework, library, media framework, as well as Qualcomm components, including closed-source ones. The most critical flaw was discovered in Android's Media framework." See the Security Bulletin for details.

Whonix 15 has been released. This new version of the desktop OS designed for advanced security and privacy is based on Debian Buster and includes many major changes and new features. See the ChangeLog for details.