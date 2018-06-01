News briefs June 1, 2018.

Linux Lite 4.0 "Diamond", is now available. This release is the first to drop 32-bit support, and it features "major design changes that include new system theme (Adapta) and icon sets (Papirus)", Softpedia News reports. In addition, Linux Lite 4.0 "adopts the swap file implementation from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, as well as full disk encryption in the installer to replace home encryption". You can download it from here.

The Linux Foundation yesterday announced the Acumos AI Challenge, sponsored by AT&T and Tech Mahindra. The challenge "is an open source developer competition seeking innovative, ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI) solutions from students, developers, and data scientists". The challenge is accepting submissions May 31 to August 5, 2018. The 1st place team will win $50,000, and the 2nd and 3rd place teams each will receive $25,000.

Fedora 29 may make the GRUB bootloader hidden by default, and this possibility is stirring up a bit of a debate. According to Phoronix, the pros are for a "faster boot experience", and the cons worry new users won't know how to revert to an older kernel if necessary. See the thread for the whole discussion.

Jolla Sailfish 2.2.0 "Mouhijoki" has been released. This update "introduces a new simpler single item view in Gallery and Camera app, adds fingerprint unlock support and emoji keyboard layout", as well as more robust VPN and MDM, and updated support for Xperia X and Jolla C devices among other things.

Phoronix turns 14 next week. Find out how you can help them celebrate.

Samuel F. Dabney, co-founder of Atari and one of the creators of Pong passed away May 26, 2018, The New York Times reports. He was 81. RIP Mr Dabney.