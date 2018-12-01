Linux Laptop Buyer's Guide

by Carlie Fairchild
on December 1, 2018
We've tested the most promising laptops pre-installed with Linux, and featured reviews of them in our 2018 Linux Laptop Buyer's Guide. Download your copy now to read what you need to know when shopping for your next Linux laptop. 

In this special issue we review the:

  • Chromebook  
  • Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition
  • Librem 13v2 
  • System76 Oryx 

We hope you enjoy!

PDF Download Link: https://www.linuxjournal.com/2018-buyers-guide

Carlie Fairchild is Linux Journal’s Publisher and guiding spirit. She’s been actively engaged in the Linux community for two decades and is responsible for setting the magazine’s overall direction. Carlie leads a motley team of geeks and journalists to ensure that Linux Journal stays true to its founding ideologies of personal freedom and open-source technical innovation. You can contact Carlie via e-mail, publisher@linuxjournal.com.

