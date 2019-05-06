News briefs for May 6, 2019.

Linux kernel 5.1 is out. Linus Torvalds writes, "The past week has been pretty calm, and the final patch from rc6 is not all that big. The shortlog is appended, but it's small changes all over. Networking, filesystem code, drivers, tooling, arch updates. Nothing particularly odd stands out. Of course, the shortlog below is just for that final calm week. On the whole, 5.1 looks very normal with just over 13k commits (plus another 1k+ if you count merges)." He also mentions the timing of the 5.2 merge window might be an issue for him: "I just happen to have the college graduation of my oldest happen right smack dab in the middle of the upcoming merge window, so I might be effectively offline for a few days there. If worst comes to worst, I'll extend it to make it all work, but I don't think it will be needed."

Red Hat announced the winners of the 2019 Women in Open Source Awards. The two winners are Limor Fried, founder and lead engineer at Adafruit Industries, and Saloni Garg, a student at LNM Institute of Information Technology pursing A bachelor's degree in computer science. From the announcement: "Their contributions are innovative examples of how open source is being used to make a difference in people's lives and is well positioned to inspire future generations."

The Free Software Foundation Latin America team announced the release of GNU Linux-libre 5.1-gnu. Phoronix reports that "With Linux 5.1 besides re-basing all their existing patches, there were a few more drivers that required adjustments. Alexandre Oliva mentioned in the release announcement, 'Besides the usual assortment of firmware name updates, new drivers for mt7603 and goya required disabling of blob requests, wilc1000 had some files renamed which required adjusting the deblobbing logic, and a driver that we used to deblob (lantiq xrx200 firmware loader) was removed, so its cleaning up code is now gone.'" You can download it from FSFLA.org.

Lockheed Martin worked with Red Hat to "modernize the application development process used to bring new capabilities to the U.S. Air Force's fleet of F-22 Raptor fighter jets". From Red Hat's press release: "Through an eight-week Red Hat Open Innovation Labs residency, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics replaced the waterfall development process it used for F-22 Raptor upgrades with an agile methodology and DevSecOps practices that are more adaptive to the needs of the U.S. Air Force. Together, Lockheed Martin and Red Hat created an open architecture based on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform that has enabled the F-22 team to accelerate application development and delivery."

Firefox 66.0.4 was released yesterday. ZDNet reports that this release "fixes the issue with an expired signing certificate that disabled add-ons for the vast majority of its userbase". You can download Firefox here.