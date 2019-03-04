News briefs for March 4, 2019.

Linux kernel 5.0 is out. Linus writes, "We have more than a handful of real fixes in the last week, but not enough to make me go "Hmm, things are really unstable". In fact, at least two thirds of the patches are marked as being fixes for previous releases, so it's not like 5.0 itself looks bad." The merge window for 5.1 is now open.

ReactOS 0.4.11 was released today. This version includes substantial improvements to the kernel, storage, application start/stop, networking and more. See the official ChangeLog for all the details, and go here to download.

Python 2.7.16 was released yesterday. This is a bug-fix release, and you can get it here.

Linux Mint is getting a new website design and logo. The Linux Mint Blog describes the changes and gives a preview of what the team is working on. In addition, Cinnamon has received some performance improvements, and there also are improvements to the Mint Tools, such as automated removal of old kernels, inhibition of system shutdown/reboot during automated tasks, persistent rotated logs and more.

Rancher Labs has launched k3s, "a lightweight version of Kubernetes that weighs-in at only 40MB". According to Christine Hall's ITPro Today post, "The folks at Rancher are betting that K3s's smaller footprint will be valuable both for edge-based servers and even more constrained connected devices, i.e. anything from assembly line robots to smartphones to connected automobiles." For more information, and to download k3s, go here.