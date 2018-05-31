Linux Journal June Issue: Do-It-Yourself
on May 31, 2018
As tech editor Kyle Ranklin so aptly put it, June's Do-It-Yourself issue is "like an extra-geeky episode of Cribs featuring single-board computers".
In this issue:
- Make Your Own RV Offsite Backup and Media Server
- Create a Custom Minimal Linux Distribution from Source
- Build a Voice-Controlled Front End for IoT Devices
- Introducing PyInstaller
- Shell Scripting a Password Generating Tool
- OpenStreetMap Should Be a Priority to the Open Source Community
- The Current State of Linux and Music
- Open Hardware and IoT
- A Programmer's Look at Jakarta EE
- JaxoDraw for Physics
- FOSS Project Spotlights: Codelobster and WallPaperDownloader
