Linux Journal June Issue: Do-It-Yourself

by Carlie Fairchild
on May 31, 2018
Do-It-Yourself issue

As tech editor Kyle Ranklin so aptly put it, June's Do-It-Yourself issue is "like an extra-geeky episode of Cribs featuring single-board computers".

In this issue:

  • Make Your Own RV Offsite Backup and Media Server
  • Create a Custom Minimal Linux Distribution from Source
  • Build a Voice-Controlled Front End for IoT Devices
  • Introducing PyInstaller
  • Shell Scripting a Password Generating Tool
  • OpenStreetMap Should Be a Priority to the Open Source Community
  • The Current State of Linux and Music
  • Open Hardware and IoT
  • A Programmer's Look at Jakarta EE
  • JaxoDraw for Physics
  • FOSS Project Spotlights: Codelobster and WallPaperDownloader

Carlie Fairchild is Linux Journal’s Publisher and guiding spirit. She’s been actively engaged in the Linux community for two decades and is responsible for setting the magazine’s overall direction. Carlie leads a motley team of geeks and journalists to ensure that Linux Journal stays true to its founding ideologies of personal freedom and open-source technical innovation.

