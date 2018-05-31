As tech editor Kyle Ranklin so aptly put it, June's Do-It-Yourself issue is "like an extra-geeky episode of Cribs featuring single-board computers".

In this issue:

Make Your Own RV Offsite Backup and Media Server

Create a Custom Minimal Linux Distribution from Source

Build a Voice-Controlled Front End for IoT Devices

Introducing PyInstaller

Shell Scripting a Password Generating Tool

OpenStreetMap Should Be a Priority to the Open Source Community

The Current State of Linux and Music

Open Hardware and IoT

A Programmer's Look at Jakarta EE

JaxoDraw for Physics

FOSS Project Spotlights: Codelobster and WallPaperDownloader

