Linux Journal ASCII Art Contest
on May 13, 2019
Do you have l33t ASCII/ANSI art skillz? Your work could grace the cover of Linux Journal!
That's right—your ASCII art on the cover of the longest-running Linux publication on the planet.
What the artwork is depicting is, really, up to you. But, since this is Linux Journal, here are a few good ideas:
- Something involving Tux the Penguin.
- Something involving Linux in general.
- Something involving terminals or computers in general.
- Something else entirely, so long as it makes us think, "Gee, Linux is awesome."
How to submit your entry:
- Make sure your ASCII or ANSI artwork is saved as an image file (jpg or png) that is roughly 1600 x 1600 (give or take—larger is fine as well).
- Email that image, along with how you want your name to appear, to ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.
- Make sure it's postmarked (yeah, I know, that's not really a thing with email, but I felt like using that word today) by July 1, 2019.
FAQ:
- Q: Should my ASCII/ANSI art use colors?
- A: Up to you!
- Q: Should I also include the raw text version of the ASCII art when I submit it?
- A: Sure! That'd be groovy!
- Q: How awesome will I feel when I see my ASCII art on the cover of Linux Journal?
- A: Very.