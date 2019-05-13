Linux Journal ASCII Art Contest

by Bryan Lunduke
on May 13, 2019
LJ ASCII art cover contest

Do you have l33t ASCII/ANSI art skillz? Your work could grace the cover of Linux Journal!

That's right—your ASCII art on the cover of the longest-running Linux publication on the planet.

What the artwork is depicting is, really, up to you. But, since this is Linux Journal, here are a few good ideas:

  • Something involving Tux the Penguin.
  • Something involving Linux in general.
  • Something involving terminals or computers in general.
  • Something else entirely, so long as it makes us think, "Gee, Linux is awesome."

How to submit your entry:

  1. Make sure your ASCII or ANSI artwork is saved as an image file (jpg or png) that is roughly 1600 x 1600 (give or take—larger is fine as well).
  2. Email that image, along with how you want your name to appear, to ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.
  3. Make sure it's postmarked (yeah, I know, that's not really a thing with email, but I felt like using that word today) by July 1, 2019.

FAQ:

  • Q: Should my ASCII/ANSI art use colors?
  • A: Up to you!
  • Q: Should I also include the raw text version of the ASCII art when I submit it?
  • A: Sure! That'd be groovy!
  • Q: How awesome will I feel when I see my ASCII art on the cover of Linux Journal?
  • A: Very.

Bryan Lunduke is a former Software Tester, former Programmer, former VP of Technology, former Linux Marketing Guy (tm), former openSUSE Board Member... and current Deputy Editor of Linux Journal, Marketing Director for Purism, as well as host of the popular Lunduke Show. More details: http://lunduke.com.

