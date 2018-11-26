The Linux Foundation Is Having a Cyber Monday Sale on Certification Bundles, Vulkan 1.1.94 Released, Creative Commons 2019 Global Summit Registration Now Open, Ohio Businesses Can Use Bitcoin to Pay Taxes and Linux Kernel 4.20-rc4 Is Out

by Jill Franklin
on November 26, 2018

News briefs for November 26, 2018.

The Linux Foundation is having a Cyber Monday sale on certification and training bundles. From now through December 3, best-selling certification and prep course bundles are $179, and the purchase of any bundle will get you a free limited-edition T-shirt. Sale bundles include Linux Foundation Certified SysAdmin Bundle, Certified Kubernetes Administrator Bundle and more. Go here to shop.

Vulkan 1.1.94 was released today. According to Phoronix, this latest release of the graphics and compute API includes two new extensions: VK_KHR_swapchain_mutable_format, which allows the windowing system to use different formats of swap chain images, and VK_EXT_fragment_density_map, which lets you specify areas of the render target where the shader can be invoked few times, so you can reduce rendering quality in areas of the screen that are less important. For more details, see Vulkan-Docs.

Registration is now open for Creative Commons 2019 Global Summit, May 9–11 in Lisbon, Portugal. The deadline for proposals is December 10, 2018.

Businesses in the state of Ohio can now use bitcoin to pay taxes. Tech Crunch reports that businesses in Ohio can begin making tax payments today by registering at OhioCrypto.com to pay taxes for anything "from cigarette sales taxes to employee withholding taxes".

Linux 4.20-rc4 is out. Of this week's release, Linus says "Nothing looks particularly odd or scary, although we do have some known stuff still pending. For example, the STIBP fixes are still being discussed and fine-tuned and haven't been merged yet. And there's a few mm fixes being talked about. Nothing that should keep people from testing the 4.20 rc's, though, so go out and test."

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

