News briefs for November 26, 2018.

The Linux Foundation is having a Cyber Monday sale on certification and training bundles. From now through December 3, best-selling certification and prep course bundles are $179, and the purchase of any bundle will get you a free limited-edition T-shirt. Sale bundles include Linux Foundation Certified SysAdmin Bundle, Certified Kubernetes Administrator Bundle and more. Go here to shop.

Vulkan 1.1.94 was released today. According to Phoronix, this latest release of the graphics and compute API includes two new extensions: VK_KHR_swapchain_mutable_format, which allows the windowing system to use different formats of swap chain images, and VK_EXT_fragment_density_map, which lets you specify areas of the render target where the shader can be invoked few times, so you can reduce rendering quality in areas of the screen that are less important. For more details, see Vulkan-Docs.

Registration is now open for Creative Commons 2019 Global Summit, May 9–11 in Lisbon, Portugal. The deadline for proposals is December 10, 2018.

Businesses in the state of Ohio can now use bitcoin to pay taxes. Tech Crunch reports that businesses in Ohio can begin making tax payments today by registering at OhioCrypto.com to pay taxes for anything "from cigarette sales taxes to employee withholding taxes".

Linux 4.20-rc4 is out. Of this week's release, Linus says "Nothing looks particularly odd or scary, although we do have some known stuff still pending. For example, the STIBP fixes are still being discussed and fine-tuned and haven't been merged yet. And there's a few mm fixes being talked about. Nothing that should keep people from testing the 4.20 rc's, though, so go out and test."