News briefs for July 30, 2019

Linux won't support the floppy drive much longer. ZDNet reports that Linus Torvalds has "declared the floppy drive project 'orphaned'". The article quotes Linus: "Actual working physical floppy hardware is getting hard to find, and while Willy was able to test this, I think the driver can be considered pretty much dead from an actual hardware standpoint. The hardware that is still sold seems to be mainly USB-based, which doesn't use this legacy driver at all."

Unity 2019.2 launches today. From the Unity blog: "We have over 1000 developers dedicated to extending and improving Unity for you. In this release, you get more than 170 new features and enhancements for artists, designers, and programmers. We've updated ProBuilder, Shader Graph, 2D Animation, Burst Compiler, UI Elements, and many more." See this video for more details on all the new features, and go here to download.

Purism has unveiled the final specs for the Librem 5 Smartphone, which should begin shipping in Q3 2019 (Display: 5.7" IPS TFT screen @ 720x1440; Processor: i.MX8M Quad Core max. 1.5GHz; Memory: 3GB; Storage: 32GB eMMC internal storage—see the post for the rest). If you pre-order before July 31st, you'll get the early-bird discount price of $649.

The first kernel security update for Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" is now available. According to Softpedia News, the update addresses security flaw CVE-2019-13272. Jann Horn of Google Project Zero "discovered that the ptrace subsystem in the Linux kernel mishandles the management of the credentials of a process that wants to create a ptrace relationship, allowing a local user to obtain root privileges under certain scenarios". The issue affects older versions of Debian as well, so all users should update now.

Twitter is switching from Mesos to Kubernetes. Zhang Lei, Senior Technical Expert on Alibaba Cloud Container Platform and Co-maintainer of Kubernetes Project, writes "with the popularity of cloud computing and the rise of cloud-based containerized infrastructure projects like Kubernetes, this traditional Internet infrastructure starts to show its age—being a much less efficient solution compared with that of Kubernetes". See Zhang's post for some background history and more details on the move.