The release candidate 6 for the highly anticipated 5.0 Linux kernel was just released. You can view the changeset for 5.0-rc6 here.

Canonical issued an update (USN-3878-3) and a formal apology for a recent kernel update regression that prevented systems with certain graphics chipsets from booting.

A stable version of Chrome OS 72 was just released on Friday which introduces better access to external storage, touchscreen optimizations for tablet mode and more.

There are only a few days left to cast your ballot in the 2018-2019 openSUSE board elections. Be sure to get your vote in.

Today, the Raspberry Pi Foundation and ESA Education are celebrating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and to support the occasion, astronaut Jenni Sidey is helping to kick off the European Astro-Pi challenge. While the challenge itself is not limited to female contestants, it will hopefully encourage more to participate.