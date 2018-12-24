News briefs for December 24, 2018.

Linux 4.20 was released yesterday. Of the release, Linux Torvalds writes, "let's face it, last week wasn't quite as quiet as I would have hoped for, but there really doesn't seem to be any point to delay 4.20 because everybody is already taking a break. And it's not like there are any known issues, it's just that the shortlog below is a bit longer than I would have wished for. Nothing screams "oh, that's scary", though."

GNU Linux-libre 4.20-gnu is also now available. Links to sources and tarballs are here.

Darktable 2.6 was released today. Phoronix reports that this new version of the open-source RAW photography workflow software includes experimental PowerPC PPC64LE support and "also brings a number of new modules around handling of duplicate images, allowing changes based on image frequency layers, new logarithm controls for the tone curve, ProPhotoRGB and HSL modes for the color balance module, and a lot more." See also the GitHub page for more details.

The SuperTux team recently announced the release of version 0.6.0 of the game, which comes after almost two years of development. Changes include a "complete redesign of the icy world and forest", a revamp of the rendering engine, support for OpenGL 3.3 Core as well as OpenGL ES 2.0 and more. Source tarballs and builds are available on the Downloads page or via GitHub.

GDB 8.2.1 was released yesterday. This version of the GNU Debugger brings lots of fixes and enhancement. For the complete list, see the gdb/NEWS file. You can download GDB from the GNU FTP server.