News briefs for May 13, 2019.

Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the release of the 5.1.1 kernel, saying "All users of the 5.1 kernel series must upgrade".

A Raspberry Pi captured a photo of a Soyuz in space. See the Raspberry Pi Blog for details on how a Raspberry Pi 1 B+ and a Rasperry Pi camera module captured the photo a Soyuz vehicle on its way to the International Space Station, as part of the European Space Agency (ESA) and Raspberry Pi's Astro Pi Challenge.

Windows and Chrome are making 2019 the "year of the desktop". PCWorld writes, "After years of endless jokes, 2019 is truly, finally shaping up to be the year of Linux on the desktop. Laptops, too! But most people won't know it. That's because the bones of the open-source operating system kernel will soon be baked into Windows 10 and Chrome OS, as Microsoft and Google revealed at their respective developer conferences this week."

Nanonote 1.2.0 has been released. With this new version, you now can use Ctrl + the mouse wheel to make text bigger or smaller, links are no longer hard-coded to be blue and instead use the theme color, and it now speaks German. You can read the full changelog and get deb and rpm packages here.

OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 RC was released. From the announcement: "We are almost there. Last step before the long awaited OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is Release Candidate that we are happy to release today. This milestone got another turn of bug fixing, fine-tuning, and several updates including Plasma5 desktop, KDE Frameworks and KDE Applications, LLVM/clang, Java." See the Release notes for more information and download links.