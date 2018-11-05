Kernel 4.20-rc1 Is Out, KDE Connect Android App 1.10 Released, Linux Mint 19.1 Coming Soon, Microsoft Ported ProcDump to Linux and Neptune Version 5.6 Now Available

by Jill Franklin
on November 5, 2018

News briefs for November 5, 2018.

Linux kernel 4.20-rc1 is out. Linus writes, "This was a fairly big merge window, but it didn't break any records, just solid. And things look pretty regular, with about 70% of the patch is driver updates (gpu drivers are looming large as usual, but there's changes all over). The rest is arch updates (x86, arm64, arm, powerpc and the new C-SKY architecture), header files, networking, core mm and kernel, and tooling." See the LKML post for more information.

The KDE Connect Android app version 1.10 was released yesterday. Main changes include "mouse input now works with the same speed independent from the phones pixel density"; "the media controller now allows stopping playback"; the "run command supports triggering commands using kdeconnect:// URLs" and more. There are several desktop improvements as well, and the Linux Mobile App has also gained many new features.

The Linux Mint blog recently posted its upcoming release schedule. They are working on getting Linux Mint 19.1 out in time for Christmas, "with all three editions released at the same time and the upgrade paths open before the holiday season". In addition, Linux Mint is now on Patreon. See the post for all the changes and improvements in the works.

Microsoft ported the ProcDump applications to Linux and is planning to port ProcMon to Linux as well. According to ZDNet, "these ports are part of the company's larger plan to make the Sysinternals package available for Linux users in the coming future".

Neptune version 5.6 was released yesterday. This update of the desktop distro based fully on Debian 9.0 ("Stretch") provides kernel 4.18.6 with improved drivers and bugfixes. Other updates include systemd to version 239, KDE Applications to version 18.08.2, Network-Manager updated to 1.14, Plasma desktop has been updated to 5.12.7 and much more. See the full changelog here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

money
Time for Net Giants to Pay Fairly for the Open Source on Which They Depend
Glyn Moody
""
Weekend Reading: FOSS Projects
Carlie Fairchild
Eee PC
The Asus Eee: How Close Did the World Come to a Linux Desktop?
Jeff Siegel
""
Why Your Server Monitoring (Still) Sucks
Mike Julian
System76 Thelio Computer
System76 Announces American-Made Desktop PC with Open-Source Parts
Bryan Lunduke
November 2018 Cover
The Monitoring Issue
Bryan Lunduke

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell