News briefs for October 24, 2018.

KDE is holding a Bug Day on October 30, 2018. The Bug Day will focus on Konsole, and you can join the #kde-bugs IRC channel on Freenode at any time to participate.

The Qt Project is creating its own Code of Conduct. Phoronix reports that the motivation is to "establish a formal line-in-the-sand about what is unacceptable behavior. We want new members of the Qt community to feel comfortable and accepted, and we want to foster a healthy working environment for both current and new members." You can find the proposed Code of Conduct here.

Linus Torvalds discusses his return to Linux in an interview with ZDNet, and says he's "starting the usual merge window activity now". Regarding the Code of Conduct, he says: "I want to leave it alone, and wait until we actually have any real issues. I'm hoping there won't be any, but even if there are, I want the input to be colored more by real and *actual* concerns, rather than just people arguing about it." See the article for more details on what he's been doing and other news from the Maintainers Summit.

Tails 3.10.1 is now available. This release fixes several security issues, so update as soon as possible. Also in this version Linux is updated to 4.8, the Tor Browser is updated to 8.0.3 and Thunderbird to 60.2.1. Tails version 3.11 is expected in December.

OpenIndiana Hipster 2018.10 was released today. Notable changes include MATE updated to 1.20, Python 3.5 was added, the Image Packaging System received many updates, and much more. See the release notes for more details, and download it from here.