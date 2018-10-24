KDE Holding a Bug Day on October 30, Qt Project Creating Its Own Code of Conduct, Linus Torvalds Discusses His Return, Tails 3.10.1 Is Out and OpenIndiana Hipster 2018.10 Released

by Jill Franklin
on October 24, 2018

News briefs for October 24, 2018.

KDE is holding a Bug Day on October 30, 2018. The Bug Day will focus on Konsole, and you can join the #kde-bugs IRC channel on Freenode at any time to participate.

The Qt Project is creating its own Code of Conduct. Phoronix reports that the motivation is to "establish a formal line-in-the-sand about what is unacceptable behavior. We want new members of the Qt community to feel comfortable and accepted, and we want to foster a healthy working environment for both current and new members." You can find the proposed Code of Conduct here.

Linus Torvalds discusses his return to Linux in an interview with ZDNet, and says he's "starting the usual merge window activity now". Regarding the Code of Conduct, he says: "I want to leave it alone, and wait until we actually have any real issues. I'm hoping there won't be any, but even if there are, I want the input to be colored more by real and *actual* concerns, rather than just people arguing about it." See the article for more details on what he's been doing and other news from the Maintainers Summit.

Tails 3.10.1 is now available. This release fixes several security issues, so update as soon as possible. Also in this version Linux is updated to 4.8, the Tor Browser is updated to 8.0.3 and Thunderbird to 60.2.1. Tails version 3.11 is expected in December.

OpenIndiana Hipster 2018.10 was released today. Notable changes include MATE updated to 1.20, Python 3.5 was added, the Image Packaging System received many updates, and much more. See the release notes for more details, and download it from here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

