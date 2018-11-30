News briefs for November 30, 2018.

KDE and Necuno Solutions are partnering to offer Plasma Mobile on the Necuno Mobile, which is a device Necuno describes as "a truly open source hardware platform". From the KDE blog post: "With a focus on openness, security and privacy, the Necuno Mobile is built around an ARM Cortex-A9 NXP i.MX6 Quad and a Vivante GPU. According to Necuno, none of the closed firmware has access to the memory."

Fedora 27 has officially reached End of Life status, and its repositories will no longer receive security or bugfix updates. If you are still running Fedora 27, you should update now to Fedora 28 or 29.

The Artifact card game from Valve has officially been released for Linux. GamingOnLinux reports that this "exciting and addictive card game" is the "first Valve game to arrive with Linux support at release".

The CubeSat satellites that confirmed the successful landing of the Mars Insight lander on Mars earlier this week contained Gumxtix's Linux-driven Overo IronStorm-Y module and Caspa VL camera. According to Linux Gizmos, "the Mars Cube One (MarCO) satellites are the first CubeSats to have traveled beyond low Earth orbit. They also likely represent the farthest distance a Linux computer has traveled into space."

BlackArch Linux, the Penetration Testing Distribution, has just released new ISOs and OVA images. This release adds more than 150 new tools, includes a new version of installer and kernel 4.19.4. See the BlackArch Linux blog for the complete ChangeLog and download links.