News briefs for August 28, 2018.

Kali Linux recently announced its third release of 2018. Version 2018.3 features several new tools: idb, an iOS research/penetration-testing tool; gdb-peda, Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB; datasploit, OSINT Framework to perform various recon techniques; and kerberoast, Kerberos assessment tools. See the Change Log for more information on all the changes, and download Kali from here.

A new open-source license war has begun. According to the ZDNet, Redis Labs has added the Commons Clause to its license for Redis, the open-source, in-memory data structure store that "enables real-time applications such as advertising, gaming financial services, and IoT to work at speed". This license "forbids you from selling the software. It also states you may not host or offer consulting or support services as 'a product or service whose value derives, entirely or substantially, from the functionality of the software'".

Lenovo has released a new generation of Android tablets for home and entertainment use: "the Lenovo Tab E7, Lenovo Tab E8, Lenovo Tab E10, as well as new mainstream and premium tablets, the Lenovo Tab M10 and Lenovo Tab P10". See the press release for more details on these affordable, thin and light tablets.

Google released an open-source reinforcement learning framework based on TensorFlow for training AI models. It's available on GitHub. Venture Beat quotes Pablo Samuel Castro and Marc G. Bellemare, researchers on the Google Brain Team, on the platform: "Inspired by one of the main components in reward-motivated behavior in the brain and reflecting the strong historical connection between neuroscience and reinforcement learning research, this platform aims to enable the kind of speculative research that can drive radical discoveries."

KD Chart has a new release. The latest release of this open-source Qt component for creating business charts builds with modern Qt versions (up to Qt 5.10), improves tooltip handling and now "includes Stock Charts, Box & Whisker Charts and the KD Gantt module for implementing ODF Gantt charts into applications". You can get it from here.