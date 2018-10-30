Kali Linux 2018.4 Released, ProtonDB Reports 2671 Games Now Work on Linux, Google Discover Rolling Out, Barcelona Investing 78.7% of IT Budget on Open Source and Manjaro New Stable Update

by Jill Franklin
on October 30, 2018

News briefs for October 30, 2018.

Kali Linux 2018.4 was released yesterday. This is the final release of this year, and it brings the kernel to version 4.18.10, fixes several bugs and has many updated packages, including "a very experimental 64-bit Raspberry Pi 3 image". The new version also includes Wireguard, "a powerful and easy to configure VPN solution that eliminates many of the headaches one typically encounters setting up VPNs". See the Wireguard on Kali post for more information. You can download Kali from here.

The ProtonDB reports that 2,671 games now work on Linux since Valve Software released Proton two months ago. Proton is integrated with Steam Play to make playing Windows games on Linux easy. It "comprises other popular tools like Wine and DXVK among others that a gamer would otherwise have to install and maintain themselves. This greatly eases the burden for users to switch to Linux without having to learn the underlying systems or losing access to a large part of their library of games."

Google Discover has started rolling out to google.com on mobile devices. According to 9to5Google, Google Discover is a rebrand of Google Feeds, and "is part of the company's efforts to surface information without users actively having to ask for it".

The European Commission reports that the city of Barcelona is now investing 78.7% of its IT budget on open source, and it expects nearly all of its IT budget to be linked to open-source projects by 2020. Xavier Roca, director of IT development for Barcelona, commented: "We will continue to work with proprietary software solutions, as we have systems in place that require maintenance. One day we hope everything will be open source, but today that is impossible."

Manjaro released a new stable update this week. Version 2018-10-28 updates systemd, Deepin, Bootsplash, NVIDIA drivers to 410.73, Firefox to v64b4 and more. You can find the full list of changes here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

