News briefs for August 9, 2018.

Julia 1.0 made its debut yesterday—the "culmination of nearly a decade of work to build a language for greedy programmers". The language's goal: "We want a language that's open source, with a liberal license. We want the speed of C with the dynamism of Ruby. We want a language that's homoiconic, with true macros like Lisp, but with obvious, familiar mathematical notation like Matlab. We want something as usable for general programming as Python, as easy for statistics as R, as natural for string processing as Perl, as powerful for linear algebra as Matlab, as good at gluing programs together as the shell. Something that is dirt simple to learn, yet keeps the most serious hackers happy. We want it interactive and we want it compiled." You can download it here.

The Rust Community announced the 2018 State of Rust Survey, and they want your opinions to help them establish future development priorities. The survey should take 10–15 minutes to complete, and is available here. And, you can see last year's results here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launches today at 11am ET. You can watch the spectacle via Android Central, which will be streaming the live event.

Margaret Dawson, Vice President, Portfolio Product Marketing at Red Hat, was named Business Role Model of the Year at the inaugural Women in IT Awards USA. The awards were organized by Information Age to "redress the gender imbalance by showcasing the achievements of women in the sector and identifying new role models".

Creative Commons was awarded $800,000 from Arcadia (a charitable fund of Lisbet Rausing and Peter Baldwin) to support CC Search, which is "a Creative Commons technology project designed to maximize discovery and use of openly licensed content in the Commons". CC Search, along with Commons Metadata Library and the Commons API, plans to form the Commons Collaborative Archive and Library, a suite of tools that will "make the global commons of openly licensed content more searchable, usable, and resilient, and to provide essential infrastructure for collaborative online communities".