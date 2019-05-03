News briefs for May 3, 2019.

In honor of World Press Freedom Day, today Tutanota announces the launch of Secure Connect, "an open source encrypted contact form for news sites. Secure Connect can be easily added to any news site for free so that whistleblowers can get in touch with journalists securely." From the press release: "'To support the crucial work of journalists and whistleblowers, Tutanota's Secure Connect will be free for journalists to place on their websites', says Matthias Pfau, co-founder and developer of Tutanota. 'We believe in the Human Right to Privacy and Freedom of Speech—a secure and private form to communicate online is critical to achieve free speech. With Secure Connect we want to support journalists, activists and whistleblowers for the important work they are doing for all of us.'" Journalists can get Secure Connect for free by contacting press@tutao.de and supplying a link to their website. The standard price for Secure Connect (for lawyers, financial institutions, etc.) is 24 euros per month.

Private Internet Access is celebrating World Press Day with a discount on yearly and biyearly plans for journalists. If you are a member of the press and you would like to trial PIA's apps, or you are reporting high-risk topics or from a high-risk area, please email press@privateinternetaccess.com.

GCC 9.1 has been released. From the release announcement (posted on LWN): "GCC 9.1 is a major release containing substantial new functionality not available in GCC 9.x or previous GCC releases. In this release C++17 support is no longer marked experimental. The C++ front-end implements the full C++17 language (already previous GCC major version implemented that) and the C++ standard library support is almost complete. The C++ front-end and library also have numerous further C++2a draft features [1]. GCC has a new front-end for the D language. GCC 9.1 has newly partial OpenMP 5.0 support and almost complete OpenACC 2.5 support." Go here to see all the changes.

Freespire 4.8 was released yesterday. From the announcement: "It is our FOSS solution, with no binary-only drivers, multimedia codecs and strictly libre applications, nothing proprietary included. Freespire is released bi-annually and showcases the best of the FOSS and KDE communities." New features include KDE Plasma 5.12.7, KDE Frameworks 5.44.0, kernel 4.18.0-18, Chromium browser, Geary and much more. See the announcement for download links or to purchase install media.

A beta version of Toradex's Torizon embedded Linux distro is now available at the Toradex GitHub page. Toradex describes the open-source distro as "a new Linux-based software platform that simplifies the process of developing and maintaining embedded software. It allows you to configure the system for your use case quickly and easily, so you can focus on application development instead of Linux builds." See also this Linux Gizmos article for more information on the distro for embedded newbies that "features Visual Studio integration, security features, OTA updates, and an optional Docker runtime."