News briefs for July 16, 2019.

IBM this morning announces three new open-source projects that "make it faster and easier for you to develop and deploy applications for Kubernetes". Kabanero "integrates the runtimes and frameworks that you already know and use (Node.js, Java, Swift) with a Kubernetes-native DevOps toolchain". Appsody "gives you pre-configured stacks and templates for a growing set of popular open source runtimes and frameworks, providing a foundation on which to build applications for Kubernetes and Knative deployments". And Codewind "provides extensions to popular integrated development environments (IDEs) like VS Code, Eclipse, and Eclipse Che (with more planned), so you can use the workflow and IDE you already know to build applications in containers."

IBM also today announces the Data Asset eXchange (DAX), which is "an online hub for developers and data scientists to find carefully curated free and open datasets under open data licenses". The press release notes that whenever possible, "datasets posted on DAX will use the Linux Foundation's Community Data License Agreement (CDLA) open data licensing framework to enable data sharing and collaboration. Furthermore, DAX provides unique access to various IBM and IBM Research datasets. IBM plans to publish new datasets on the Data Asset eXchange regularly. The datasets on DAX will integrate with IBM Cloud and AI services as appropriate."

In honor of Sysadmin Day, the Linux Foundation is offering all IT certification and prep course bundles for $325 each, along with a bonus course valued at $299 and a free Linux Foundation ball cap. The sale runs today until July 26th.

The city of London launches an open-source app for homebuilding. Arch News reports that "The freely-available app, titled PRISM, is aimed at the design and construction of high-quality, factory-built homes to address the current demand of 50,000+ houses per year."

Clonezilla live (2.6.2-15) was released recently. This release include major enhancements and bug fixes. The Linux kernel was updated to 4.19.37-5, the underling OS is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2019/Jul/07), the mechanism to update uEFI nvram boot entry was improved, and much more. The Clonezilla live 2.6.2-15 download link is here.