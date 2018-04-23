News briefs for April 23, 2018.

Heptio this morning announces Gimbal, "an open source initiative to unify and scale the flow of network traffic into hybrid environments consisting of multiple Kubernetes clusters and traditional infrastructure technologies including OpenStack". The initiative is in collaboration with Actapio, a subsidiary of Yahoo Japan Corporation, and according to Craig McLuckie, founder and CEO of Heptio, "This collaboration demonstrates the full potential of cloud native technologies and open source as a way to not only manage applications, but address broader infrastructure considerations."

Netflix open-sources its Titus container management system. According to Christine Hall's DataCenter Knowledge article, Titus is tightly integrated with AWS, and it "launches as many as three million containers per week, to host thousands of applications over seven regionally isolated stacks across tens of thousands of EC2 virtual machines."

Linux 4.15 has reached end of life. Greg Kroah-Hartman announced on the LKML that if you're still using the 4.15 kernel series, it's time to upgrade to the 4.16.y kernel tree.

GNU Parallel 20180422 was released yesterday. GNU Parallel is "a shell tool for executing jobs in parallel using one or more computers. A job can be a single command or a small script that has to be run for each of the lines in the input". More info is available here.

FFmpeg has a new major release: version 4.0 "Wu". Some highlights include "bitstream filters for editing metadata in H.264, HEVC and MPEG-2 streams", experimental Magic YUV encoder, TiVo ty/ty+ demuxer and more.