Haiku Release R1/beta1, Flatpack v. 1.0.0, SUSE Updates Their Kernel to Boost Performance on Azure, Debian Receives Mitigation Updates to Vulnerability

by Petros Koutoupis
on August 21, 2018

Any old school BeOS fans in the audience? If so, the Haiku development team just announced the upcoming release R1/beta1.

Flatpak, the software utility for package deployment in a sandbox environment just cut release version 1.0.0. It comes with performance and stability improvements.

SUSE has had a long history with Microsoft, and it would seem that their relationship with the software giant continues with the Linux distribution's updates to their kernel to boost performance on Azure.

In more L1TF related news, the Debian GNU/Linux 9 (Stretch) distribution just received mitigation updates to this recent and high profile vulnerability.

Petros Koutoupis, LJ Editor at Large, is currently a senior platform architect at IBM for its Cloud Object Storage division (formerly Cleversafe). He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for well over a decade and has helped pioneer the many technologies unleashed in the wild today.

