Any old school BeOS fans in the audience? If so, the Haiku development team just announced the upcoming release R1/beta1.

Flatpak, the software utility for package deployment in a sandbox environment just cut release version 1.0.0. It comes with performance and stability improvements.

SUSE has had a long history with Microsoft, and it would seem that their relationship with the software giant continues with the Linux distribution's updates to their kernel to boost performance on Azure.

In more L1TF related news, the Debian GNU/Linux 9 (Stretch) distribution just received mitigation updates to this recent and high profile vulnerability.