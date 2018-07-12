Guido van Rossum Stepping Down from Role as Python's Benevolent Dictator For Life

by Carlie Fairchild
on July 12, 2018

Python's Benevolent Dictator For Life (BDFL) Guido van Rossum today announced he's stepping down from the role.

On the Python mailing list today, van Rossum said, "I would like to remove myself entirely from the decision process. I'll still be there for a while as an ordinary core dev, and I'll still be available to mentor people—possibly more available. But I'm basically giving myself a permanent vacation from being BDFL, and you all will be on your own."

He credits his decision to step down as partly due to his experience with the turmoil over PEP 572: "Now that PEP 572 is done, I don't ever want to have to fight so hard for a PEP and find that so many people despise my decisions."

van Rossum says he will not appoint a successor and leave that to the development team to decide upon.

For old-time's sake, see Linux Journal's interview with Guido van Rossum from 1998.

Carlie Fairchild is Linux Journal’s Publisher and guiding spirit. She’s been actively engaged in the Linux community for two decades and is responsible for setting the magazine’s overall direction. Carlie leads a motley team of geeks and journalists to ensure that Linux Journal stays true to its founding ideologies of personal freedom and open-source technical innovation. You can contact Carlie via e-mail, publisher@linuxjournal.com.

